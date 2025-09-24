



The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has registered a fresh case against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the US-based general counsel of Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) and a designated terrorist, over his provocative call aimed at disrupting India’s Independence Day celebrations.





According to the NIA’s FIR, Pannun used SFJ’s official social media platform on August 10, 2025, to instigate Sikh soldiers to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from hoisting the national flag at Delhi’s Red Fort. He allegedly announced a reward of ₹11 crore for carrying out this act.





The agency highlighted that credible video material had been retrieved showing Pannun issuing this appeal, which was framed as part of his ongoing anti-India campaign. In the same address, Pannun displayed a Khalistan map that incorporated Punjab, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana into his envisioned separatist state. By doing so, the FIR states, he attempted to incite disaffection among Sikh soldiers and promote secessionist ideologies.





The FIR further notes that Pannun participated, via video link from Washington, in a press interaction hosted on August 10, 2025, at the Lahore Press Club in Pakistan. During this interaction with journalists, he once again repudiated India’s sovereignty over Punjab and underscored the separatist agenda of Khalistan. Pannun used the event to push SFJ’s so-called referendum campaign under the banner “Delhi Banayga Khalistan,” unveiling an altered map as part of the propaganda.





The NIA has charged Pannun under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (criminal conspiracy) along with Sections 10 and 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967. These provisions deal with unlawful activities, conspiracies to threaten India’s sovereignty, and attempts to spread disaffection against the state. The agency said his actions represent not only a clear threat to India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity but also an attempt to directly influence members of the armed forces against the government.





According to the FIR, the Centre determined that Pannun’s statements and activities constituted a “scheduled offence” within the meaning of the NIA Act, warranting formal investigation by the agency. Given his past record of inflammatory speeches, use of foreign platforms for anti-India propaganda, and continuing ties to separatist activities, Pannun remains under close scrutiny of Indian security agencies.





The case, registered shortly before Independence Day, underscores India’s continuing struggle against Khalistani separatist propaganda being orchestrated from abroad, often with support from hostile quarters in Pakistan.





The NIA is expected to expand its probe to examine the larger network behind Pannun’s activities, including possible funding channels and collaborators amplifying his campaigns internationally.





Based On TOI Report







