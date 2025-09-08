



A major security breakthrough was achieved in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district after security forces neutralised a wanted Maoist commander, carrying a reward of ₹10 lakh, in an early morning encounter on Sunday, September 7. The slain Maoist was identified as zonal commander Amit Hansda, also known by his aliases Apatan and Chandramohan Hansda.





The joint operation was conducted by the district police and the elite COBRA battalion in the forested terrain of Panchaltaburu under the Goilkera police station following precise intelligence about the movement of senior Left-Wing Extremist (LWE) leaders in the Kolhan division.





According to police spokesperson and Inspector General of Operations, Michaelraj S, the encounter began around 5:45 am, when Maoists opened fire on security personnel who retaliated promptly, forcing several militants to retreat into the dense, hilly terrain.





In the ensuing exchange, Hansda was killed, and his body was later recovered along with an SLR rifle, cartridges, and incriminating Maoist materials, signalling his direct involvement in armed attacks.





Hansda had been on the radar of security agencies for years and was one of the most active and dangerous Maoist commanders operating in the Kolhan region—a stronghold of the insurgency.





Intelligence inputs suggested that he, along with other top extremist leaders including Mochhu, Ashwin, Ravi Sardar, Jaikat, Uptan, Sanat, Amit Munda, and Bhuneshwar alias Saluka Kayam, was regrouping in Kolhan to recruit fresh cadres and orchestrate major strikes against security forces.





Reports indicate that the Maoists were plotting to plant explosives and conduct ambushes on patrols as part of their larger strategy to reassert control in Jharkhand’s forested belts. The encounter and Hansda’s death represent a significant blow to these plans.





Police records portray Hansda as a ruthless militant accountable for a series of targeted killings that had intensified the Maoist stronghold in Kolhan over the past two years. He is accused of orchestrating the murder of Pratap Hembram in January 2023 and the killing of Charo Purti in May 2023, both local-level operations meant to terrorise communities suspected of opposing Maoist influence.





In August 2023 alone, Hansda is alleged to have masterminded two brutal executions—the killing of Rodo Surin, alias Dryber, and the murder of Vaich Supaya Mutkan—demonstrating his role as an enforcer among Maoist leaders. His methods not only sowed fear but also reinforced coercive submission among rural populations, particularly in the tribal belts of West Singhbhum.





The timing of the operation is significant. September traditionally marks heightened Maoist activities around the insurgents’ annual commemoration events, and intelligence assessments point to their attempts to regain shrinking influence in Jharkhand, especially after sustained counter-insurgency operations in 2023–24.





By neutralising Hansda, security forces have disrupted a critical command structure in Kolhan and sent a wider deterrent message to cadres planning fresh attacks. Officials also note that the elimination of a zonal commander with a ₹10 lakh bounty not only marks a tactical success but also reflects the effectiveness of coordinated police-intelligence and paramilitary operations against deeply entrenched Maoist networks.





Though several Maoists managed to escape into the forests, combing and search operations are continuing, and security agencies believe that sustained pressure could flush out other senior leaders operating in the same belt.





Agencies







