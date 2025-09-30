



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the Tri-Services Seminar in New Delhi on September 30, 2025, emphasised the critical need for better integration and a standardised system within the Indian Army to effectively counter cyberattacks, information warfare, and evolving security challenges.





He highlighted that while the armed forces have developed their own audit and operational systems over years of experience, the current era demands seamless interconnection among these systems to avoid isolated working that hampers decision-making. Singh assured full support from the Ministry of Defence for establishing this integrated framework.





He pointed out that standardisation will not mean losing the individuality or identity of the three services but rather coordinating their work to create a cohesive operational environment.





The Defence Minister stressed the importance of sustained dialogues and leadership to drive home the necessity of jointness, learning from global best practices while tailoring solutions to India’s unique operational and strategic contexts.





Applauding the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy for their work towards operational readiness, Singh articulated that the next crucial step is pan-India tri-service logistics integration. He advocated for a common digital backbone to support each service's unique requirements while offering shared visibility of critical resources and stocks.





This common logistics platform aims to optimise resource use and eliminate redundant procurement. Efforts to develop this system are already underway.





Using the metaphor of Goddess Durga’s unified power to overcome great challenges, Singh stressed that unified, collaborative efforts will render the Indian Armed Forces invincible in addressing future threats. He cited the recent success of Operation Sindoor as an example where joint planning and real-time operational coordination among the three services significantly contributed to mission success.





Summing up, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh formulated the government’s vision that jointness and integration among the tri-services are no longer optional but a vital necessity for national security and operational effectiveness in multi-domain battlefields, including cyberspace.





He assured that the Ministry of Defence will provide all possible support to achieve these reforms, aiming to build a modern, capable system useful for every service while respecting their individuality.





