



Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasised that jointness among the Armed Forces is an operational necessity rather than a mere choice in response to the evolving and complex security environment. Speaking at the Indian Air Force seminar held at Subroto Park, New Delhi on September 30, 2025, on the theme “Fostering Greater Jointness – Synergy through Shared Learning in the Domain of Inspection and Audits, Aviation Standards and Aerospace Safety,” he highlighted the critical role of tri-services synergy highlighted during Operation Sindoor.





The operation demonstrated a unified, real-time operational picture that empowered commanders with timely, informed decisions, improved situational awareness, and reduced the risk of fratricide. This success was described by the Defence Minister as a benchmark for future military operations.





Mr. Singh underlined the key operational backbone provided by integrated systems — the Indian Air Force’s Integrated Air Command and Control System (IACCS), the Army’s Akashteer, and the Navy’s Trigun — which worked seamlessly together during Operation Sindoor. He stressed that the interconnected aspects of land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace require deeper collaboration for national security and operational effectiveness.





The Defence Minister pointed out the government’s firm commitment to promoting further jointness and integration among the tri-services, viewing it not only as a policy priority but as vital for survival in a rapidly changing security landscape. He recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on integration at the recent Combined Commanders’ Conference in Kolkata as a reflection of this commitment.





In the digital and logistics domains, Mr. Singh praised advancements like the Army’s Computerised Inventory Control Group (CICG), the IAF’s Integrated Materials Management Online System (IMMOLS), and the Navy’s Integrated Logistics Management System. He announced the commencement of work on a Tri-Services Logistics Application aimed at integrating these platforms to ensure shared visibility of resources, optimise use, and reduce redundant procurement.





He also acknowledged each service’s unique operational challenges shaped by diverse environments — from Himalayan cold to desert heat at the Army to the maritime conditions faced by the Navy. While advocating jointness and interoperability, he stressed that it should not impose uniformity where it does not fit but rather create a shared baseline that respects the distinctiveness of each force.





Rajnath Singh urged the Armed Forces to study international best practices but adapt them uniquely to India’s needs, geography, and culture, emphasising “Indian answers” for sustainable, future-ready systems. He recognised that fostering jointness requires structural reforms and changes in mindset, calling for leadership at all levels to communicate its value and overcome legacy attitudes and institutional silos through dialogue, understanding, and respect.





He stressed the critical need for common standards, particularly in sensitive domains like aviation safety and cyber warfare, warning that discrepancies could lead to significant vulnerabilities. Harmonising such standards across services is essential to close potential gaps adversaries could exploit.





Finally, the Defence Minister reiterated the government's commitment to supporting jointness and integration efforts across all services, including the Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and Directorate General of Civil Aviation. He emphasised that only through perfect coordination and unity across all domains can India effectively counter emerging threats and achieve new heights of security and operational excellence.





Present at the seminar were Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, and senior officials from the Armed Forces and related agencies.





