



Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, highlighted on Tuesday that India could play a significant role in Israel’s future development and in the reconstruction of Gaza, provided that the newly announced peace plan is successfully implemented.





Speaking to ANI, Azar praised India’s consistent support for peace initiatives, noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had welcomed the peace plan presented by US President Donald Trump to resolve the Gaza crisis. He described Modi’s endorsement as historically important, as it aligned India with the US, Israel, and countries in both the Arab and Muslim world.





Azar underlined that Israel is set to issue infrastructure tenders worth over $200 billion in the next decade. He stressed that Indian companies, with their diverse capabilities, have a major opportunity to contribute. A large Israeli delegation had already visited India recently, inviting Indian firms to participate in projects that will fundamentally reshape Israel’s infrastructure. He also pointed out that Gaza’s reconstruction will require substantial expertise, creating space for Indian companies to play a crucial role.





The Ambassador said the implementation of the peace plan would open multiple avenues for India. Not only would Indian enterprises gain access to large-scale international projects, but India would also be able to directly engage with powerful stakeholders such as the United States, international organisations, and global leaders like Tony Blair. Azar emphasized that this framework would ensure India’s deeper participation in global peace and development efforts.





Azar particularly praised India’s principled stance against terrorism, noting that both countries share core values in countering radicalism and promoting de-radicalization. He highlighted that both nations seek to empower forces committed to peace, development, and prosperity, which strengthens bilateral alignment not just politically but also ideologically in the fight against violent extremism.





Detailing the framework of the peace plan, Azar said it incorporates all elements necessary to resolve the conflict that began with Hamas’ October 7 attacks. He noted that the international community is now united around common objectives: ensuring the return of hostages, dismantling Hamas’ military capabilities, and initiating the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip. This, he argued, would pave the way for establishing a new self-rule arrangement in Gaza devoted to peace and economic recovery.





The Ambassador also explained that if Hamas were to accept the plan, Israel would begin a withdrawal within 72 hours, releasing Palestinian detainees and allowing humanitarian supplies to flow into Gaza. The subsequent phase would see the international community assisting in consolidating a Palestinian self-rule authority, after which Israel would further reposition to the Gaza perimeter, enabling long-term reconstruction.





The announcement came a day after the White House formally released the peace plan, which was developed following talks between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposal seeks to bring an end to the two-year Gaza conflict and create the conditions for a sustainable peace with broad international backing.





Based On ANI Report







