



Deputy Chief of the Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Awadhesh Kumar Bharti, highlighted India's ambitious goal to develop an indigenous aerospace engine within the next 10-12 years.





He emphasised that this objective requires sustained efforts from both the defence sector and industry stakeholders, and expressed optimism that with focused collaboration, the nation will achieve this milestone.





He underscored the necessity of indigenisation for true self-reliance in defence, noting that while 100% indigenisation may be challenging immediately, starting with achievable goals will lead to full domestic capability.





In times of crisis, dependence on foreign supplies could be detrimental, so India must build and rely on its indigenous technologies.





On the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) front, the Ministry of Defence recently signed a contract with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the procurement of 97 TEJAS MK-1A aircraft, comprising 68 single-seater fighters and 29 twin-seater trainers. The total contract value exceeds ₹62,370 crore ($7 billion).





The deliveries are planned to begin in 2027-28 and will be completed over six years. The TEJAS MK-1A features an indigenous content of over 64%, incorporating 67 new items beyond the previous contract signed in 2021.





This includes advanced indigenously developed systems such as the UTTAM Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, Swayam Raksha Kavach, and control surface actuators. The procurement supports India’s self-reliance push and sustains a vendor base of more than 100 Indian companies, generating an estimated 11,750 direct and indirect jobs annually during production.





HAL is concurrently working with American General Electric (GE) Aerospace to supply GE-404 engines for the TEJAS MK-1A, and aims to deliver a total of 12 engines by end of the financial year 2025, ramping up TEJAS manufacturing capacity.





However, the developmental push towards indigenous engine production is a parallel and long-term aspiration to reduce dependency on foreign engines like GE’s.





In the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) recently formed a strategic partnership to support the Indian Air Force’s 5th-generation stealth fighter program. The collaboration leverages L&T’s aerospace and defence systems expertise with BEL’s experience in defence electronics and avionics.





This consortium will respond to upcoming Expressions of Interest from the Government of India’s Aeronautical Development Agency, aiming to deliver cutting-edge indigenous technologies aligned with the nation's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.





Both companies have significant prior experience contributing to the LCA program through aero-structure modules and avionics development, strengthening the foundation for collaboration on AMCA.





Air Marshal Bharti also expressed urgency in accelerating innovation and operationalisation in the defence ecosystem, urging industry to push beyond incremental efforts towards achieving complete 100% indigenisation within time-bound deadlines.





He highlighted that partial indigenisation is insufficient if critical components remain import-dependent, which could hamper production scalability during crises. His vision for future warfare emphasizes faster innovation, integration, and self-reliance through advancements in AI, quantum computing, hypersonic technologies, and indigenous aero engines.





Summary





India aims to develop a fully indigenous aero engine in 10-12 years, supported by defence and industry collaboration.

The MoD has contracted HAL for 97 TEJAS MK-1A jets with over 64% indigenous content, scheduled for delivery from 2027-28.

HAL continues to use imported GE-404 engines for current LCA production while working towards indigenous engine solutions.

L&T and BEL have partnered strategically to support the AMCA 5th-generation stealth fighter program.

The emphasis remains on achieving 100% indigenisation and accelerating defence innovation to ensure self-reliance and operational readiness in future conflicts.

This comprehensive progress shows India’s concerted effort to build sovereign aerospace capabilities including engines, airframes, and avionics critical for the IAF’s future fighter needs.





Based On ANI Report







