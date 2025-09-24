

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar spoke on September 23, 2025, at the High-Level Meeting of Like-Minded Global South Countries held on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session in New York.

He drew attention to the severe challenges faced by developing countries—collectively known as the Global South—that threaten decades of carefully developed rights and expectations in the international system.

Jaishankar emphasised that these challenges are aftershocks stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, extreme climate events, trade volatility, investment flow uncertainties, and a catastrophic slowdown in sustainable development goals (SDG) progress in the early part of this decade.

He underscored the unprecedented nature of these intertwined crises and their impact on the Global South, highlighting that the rights and international expectations of developing nations are under considerable threat.





The minister lamented the current state of multilateralism, stressing that international organizations are increasingly starved of resources and are rendering increasingly ineffective. He warned that the foundational structures of the contemporary international order are beginning to unravel, and the cost of delaying essential reforms is starkly apparent. Jaishankar framed this as a critical moment where global governance must be rejuvenated to respond adequately to the evolving challenges and risks confronting the Global South.





In response, Jaishankar proposed that Global South countries must approach these issues unitedly and transparently, fostering principles of fair and transparent economic practices that democratize production and enhance economic security. He urged the creation of a stable environment for balanced and sustainable inter-economic interactions, advocating increased South-South trade, investment, and technology collaborations to reduce overdependence on any single market or supplier.





Further, he stressed the urgency of resolving conflicts that disrupt food, fertilizer, and energy security. Jaishankar highlighted the need to protect global commons through tackling maritime shipping concerns, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief situations, and environmental challenges. He also called for collaborative leverage of technology for development, promoting digital public infrastructure and ensuring a fair and level playing field that addresses the developmental needs of Global South nations.





To operationalise this vision, Jaishankar suggested strengthening consultations among Global South countries using existing forums to enhance solidarity and collaboration. He encouraged countries to bring their specific strengths, experiences, and achievements—such as vaccine production, digital capabilities, education systems, agro-practices, and small and medium enterprise (SME) cultures—to the table for mutual benefit.





He also highlighted climate action and climate justice as priority areas for Global South-led initiatives, emphasizing the need for solutions that genuinely serve the Global South rather than merely justifying the positions of developed Northern countries. Looking ahead, Jaishankar recommended exploring emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, as opportunities for cooperation and development within the Global South framework.





Finally, Jaishankar called for concerted efforts to reform the United Nations and multilateral institutions as a whole to make them more effective and representative of Global South interests, thereby restoring confidence in the international order.





The meeting, convened by India, included representatives of 18 diverse countries from regions across Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the Caribbean, reflecting a broad and united voice in addressing the critical issues facing developing nations today.





This detailed address by EAM Jaishankar outlined a multi-faceted approach for the Global South to navigate the mounting global crises by fostering unity, collaboration, and systemic reform through multilateral platforms.





Based On ANI Report







