



Finnish President Alexander Stubb, speaking at the Helsinki Security Forum 2025, emphasized that India must play a more active role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, stressing that "India has a geopolitical stake here."





He revealed that he had recently spoken with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the war and underlined the importance of India’s involvement given its global influence and balanced diplomatic relations with both sides.





Stubb outlined a proposed framework for peace, beginning with an immediate ceasefire, followed by setting a date for a bilateral meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, eventually leading to direct agenda-setting discussions at the leadership level.





He also cautioned that while peace efforts progress, pressure on Moscow must not be eased, calling for the continuation of economic sanctions against Russia alongside expanding military and defence support for Ukraine to strengthen Kyiv’s negotiating position.





Addressing broader transatlantic coordination, Stubb confirmed that discussions are ongoing with European leaders and US President Donald Trump on long-term European security guarantees, noting that military components of such arrangements are nearly finalized. His remarks resonate with Finland’s proactive diplomatic approach since joining NATO and its push for stronger European autonomy in defence.





In parallel, diplomatic engagement with India has gained momentum, as reflected in the August phone call between Stubb and Modi, where the Finnish leader briefed the Prime Minister on Europe-US-Ukraine consultations in Washington aimed at conflict resolution.





According to India’s Ministry of External Affairs, Modi reiterated New Delhi’s consistent stand for dialogue and peaceful settlement, while also focusing on stability and humanitarian considerations.





Beyond geopolitics, both leaders used the conversation to reinforce bilateral ties across strategic sectors. They reviewed progress in India-Finland cooperation in cutting-edge domains such as quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and sustainability, positioning both nations as future partners in advanced global innovation.





Stubb also voiced Finland’s strong backing for an early conclusion of the India-EU Free Trade Agreement, which could boost economic ties and enhance strategic convergence between New Delhi and Brussels.





Additionally, he expressed support for India’s hosting of the AI Impact Summit in 2026, signalling Finland’s commitment to engaging with India on technology-driven governance and global digital policy frameworks. Modi reciprocated the outreach by inviting Stubb to visit India soon, affirming the growing importance of Indo-Finnish ties within the broader EU-India relationship.





In his social media remarks following the call, Modi described Finland as a "valued partner" and highlighted mutual efforts to deepen cooperation in trade, science, sustainability, and technology, while reiterating both nations’ shared interest in peaceful resolutions to global conflicts.





Stubb’s call for India’s active involvement in the Ukraine crisis reflects rising expectations within Europe for India to leverage its balancing role between Moscow and the West, making India’s potential participation crucial to shaping the trajectory of conflict resolution and the evolving global security architecture.





Based On ANI Report







