



The Indian Army has issued a major tender worth ₹30,000 crore to acquire the indigenous ‘Anant Shastra’ air defence missile systems from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL). This procurement represents a significant step in strengthening the Army’s air defence capabilities and reducing reliance on imported systems. The move is part of India’s strategic push towards promoting indigenisation and enhancing self-reliance in defence technology.





The Anant Shastra system, developed by DRDO, was formerly known as the Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system before being renamed. It has been designed for rapid deployment and highly mobile operations, enabling the Army to quickly respond to aerial threats. With the Defence Acquisition Council’s approval post Operation Sindoor, this project underscores the Army’s recognition of new-generation threats posed by drones, enemy aircraft, and precision-guided munitions along contested borders.





The Anant Shastra has a range of approximately 30 km, placing it between Very Short-Range and Medium-Range Surface to Air Missile systems. Its mobility allows it to detect, track, and engage targets while on the move and fire at short halts, which makes it highly versatile in combat scenarios. This capability is crucial for defending mechanised forces and troop concentrations against fast-evolving aerial threats.





Once inducted, the Anant Shastra will act as a link between longer-range systems such as the MRSAM and Akash SAM, and short-range legacy systems like L-70 and ZU-23 guns. These layered defences are vital for neutralising fast jets, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, and drones. During the four-day Pakistan conflict supported by Chinese weaponry, Indian systems such as Akash, MRSAM, Spyder, and S-400 demonstrated their effectiveness. The Anant Shastra will further reinforce this integrated air defence network.





Trials for Anant Shastra have been successfully conducted in diverse conditions, including all-weather, day-night scenarios, to validate its accuracy and reliability. These tests proved the system’s capability to handle real-world operational environments, giving the Army confidence in its deployment across high-threat sectors, particularly in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.





Alongside this procurement, the Army is pushing for a comprehensive upgrade of its air defence mechanisms. Plans include induction of new radars, very short-range systems (VSHORADS), jammers, and directed-energy (laser) weapons to counter drone intrusions originating from Pakistan’s use of Turkish and Chinese UAV systems. This layered mix of missile-defence, guns, jammers, and lasers will provide India with a 360-degree multi-domain shield.





Key combat abilities of QRSAM:

Range And Altitude: Intercepts aerial targets effectively within a 25-30 km range and up to altitudes of 10-14 km, covering the critical air littoral zone where enemy aircraft strike at low to medium altitude.

Mobility: Highly mobile system mounted on 8x8 trucks (Ashok Leyland or Tata) that can operate and fire while on the move or short halts, maintaining continuous air defence cover during armoured advances.

Radar And Tracking: Employs advanced dual-radar architecture with 360-degree coverage — a long-range surveillance radar (up to 120 km for 2 m² RCS target) and a multifunction tracking radar (up to 80 km) — enabling continuous detection, tracking, and engagement of multiple aerial targets simultaneously.

Engagement And Firepower: Each missile launcher holds 6 missiles capable of engaging 6 different targets simultaneously, equipped with an indigenous active radar seeker and laser proximity fuse for accuracy and resistance to jamming.

Target Spectrum: Can intercept a broad array of aerial threats, including high-speed jets, hovering helicopters, UAVs, loitering munitions, and drones — threats that dominate the air littoral battleground.

Automated Command And Control: Fully automated fire control, command, and communication systems with two-way data link communication between missile and radar ensures rapid response, battlefield management, and enhanced survivability of formations.

Combat Validation: Proven in multiple successful test firings, including tests at medium ranges and altitudes with pinpoint accuracy in day and night conditions, validating its readiness for operational deployment.





Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Army Staff, has placed strong emphasis on advancing Atmanirbhar Bharat in the Army’s combat preparedness. Projects such as the Zorawar light tank, coupled with air defence acquisitions like Anant Shastra, highlight a shift from heavy reliance on foreign imports to homegrown, state-of-the-art systems. This ₹30,000 crore deal not only enhances air defence but will also significantly boost the Indian defence industry and create a robust domestic R&D ecosystem.





With escalating border tensions with Pakistan and ongoing military standoffs with China, this acquisition is strategically vital. The Anant Shastra’s proven agility and fast-reaction capability will ensure the Army is better prepared against aerial threats, including future hypersonic and swarm drone attacks. In the larger picture, integrating indigenous missile systems strengthens deterrence, reduces vulnerabilities to supply disruptions, and advances India’s position as a defence technology power.





