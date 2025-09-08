



White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has intensified his ongoing clash with social media platform X after being corrected for spreading misinformation regarding India’s oil imports from Russia.





Over the weekend, Navarro lashed out at the platform’s community notes feature, which had fact-checked his claims that New Delhi was profiteering from discounted Russian oil supplies.





Dismissing the fact-check as “crap,” he alleged that the notes were driven by “foreign interests” seeking to interfere in U.S. economic and political discourse.





In a series of heated posts, Navarro accused Indian “special interests” of manipulating domestic U.S. dialogue through misinformation, while questioning whether X should allow fact-check notes under the guise of “diverse viewpoints.”





He further escalated the confrontation by launching an online poll, asking users whether such posts should be presented at all. Early results showed 60.3 percent voting ‘Yes,’ 19.3 percent ‘No,’ and 20.3 percent responding ‘Hell no. It’s obscene,’ putting Navarro on the defensive as a majority of users favoured the fact-checking mechanism.





The controversy follows an earlier meltdown on Saturday, when Navarro claimed that Elon Musk was enabling propaganda by permitting fact-check notes on his posts.





He reiterated that India started buying Russian oil only after the Ukraine invasion and accused New Delhi of seeking profits at the expense of Ukrainian lives and American jobs.





His remarks extended to broader charges that India’s tariffs were costing U.S. industries employment opportunities, aligning with his longstanding criticism of Indian trade practices.





Navarro’s comments came in reaction to a Washington Post report highlighting how combative language from Washington was straining ties with New Delhi and complicating internal debates within the Trump administration.





Rejecting the report as “fake news,” Navarro doubled down, claiming India’s high tariffs were crippling U.S. job markets and that revenues from Indian oil imports were fuelling Russia’s war machine.





The episode underscores the growing friction between fact-checking platforms and political figures in Washington, as well as rising sensitivities in U.S.-India trade and diplomatic relations.





Based On ANI Report







