



India’s radar modernisation plans are shaped by two crucial AESA radars—the indigenous DRDO Uttam AESA and Israel’s EL/M-2052, each reflecting a different strategic path.





AESA technology itself marks a generational leap, replacing mechanically scanned radars with electronically steered beams that allow faster target detection, simultaneous multi-mode operations, low interception probability, and strong anti-jamming resilience.





The Uttam AESA, developed by DRDO’s LRDE, is at the heart of India’s self-reliance drive. Built around solid-state GaAs transmit–receive modules, it supports over 50 simultaneous target tracks, multi-role modes including air-to-air, strike, SAR mapping, and integrated EW functions, all within a modular open-architecture design scalable for fighters like TEJAS MK-1A, Su-30MKI, AMCA, and future UAVs.





Currently in advanced trials with formal integration into TEJAS MK-1A already cleared, Uttam aims to offer India not just radar autonomy but also long-term cost efficiency and deep compatibility with indigenous electronic warfare frameworks, ensuring independence from external disruptions.





The EL/M-2052 by Elta Systems, Israel, represents a combat-proven and export-successful AESA radar, already fielded across Indian Jaguar DARIN-III upgrades and offered for MiG-29 and Tejas platforms.





With a demonstrated range of over 150–200 km against fighter-sized targets, capacity to track 60+ aerial objects simultaneously, and multiple operational profiles including maritime surveillance and terrain-following, it has built a reputation for high reliability across diverse conditions.





Its major advantage lies in proven performance, extensive logistical support, and immediate availability, making it optimal for quick operational upgrades in legacy fleets.





A direct comparison highlights that both radars occupy overlapping performance brackets—particularly in target tracking and multi-role versatility—but differ in maturity and ecosystem strength.





EL/M-2052 currently surpasses Uttam in detection range and combat validation, while Uttam offers strategic benefits of sovereignty, future scalability into 5th-gen platforms, and reduced lifetime costs due to local support chains.





For India, the implication lies in balance: EL/M-2052 can deliver immediate capability for ageing fleets like Jaguars and potentially MiG-29 upgrades, ensuring no operational gaps, while Uttam progressively matures into the radar backbone of next-generation fighters such as TEJAS MK-1A, AMCA, and TEDBF.





This hybrid approach of foreign stopgap and indigenous indigenisation allows the IAF to maintain short-term readiness while building long-term independence in a critical domain of modern aerial warfare.





Detailed platform-specific roadmap comparison showing how DRDO’s Uttam AESA and Israel’s EL/M-2052 radars could be distributed across the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Navy fighter fleets:





Radar Integration Roadmap: Uttam AESA Vs EL/M-2052 AESA





Platform Current Status of Radar Fitment Near-Term (0–5 yrs) Role Mid-Term (5–10 yrs) Role Long-Term (10+ yrs) Roadmap TEJAS MK-1 Equipped with Israeli EL/M-2032 (mechanically scanned) Likely retrofit with EL/M-2052 in some squadrons Transition to Uttam AESA in future upgrades Standardized on Uttam AESA for consistency across fleet TEJAS MK-1A Planned fit with Uttam AESA (integration ongoing) Initial delivery batch may include EL/M-2052 before Uttam reaches full volume readiness Full induction with Uttam AESA becoming baseline Uttam AESA (enhanced GaN versions) standardized TEJAS MK-2 Development stage; design assumes indigenous AESA Prototype testing with advanced Uttam versions Full operational induction with upgraded Uttam AESA Transition to Uttam GaN AESA with expanded EW & networking AMCA (MK-1/2) Fifth-gen stealth fighter; requires indigenous stealth-optimised radar Prototype and early blocks: scaled Uttam AESA AMCA MK-1 equipped fully with Uttam AESA AMCA MK-2 transitions to high-power GaN Uttam AESA with distributed aperture sensors Su-30MKI Currently with Russian N011M Bars PESA radar Possible retrofit with EL/M-2052 for modernisation (cost-efficient interim upgrade option) Induction of an upgraded high-power version of Uttam AESA Full standardisation with Uttam AESA tailored for heavy platforms Jaguar DARIN-III Fleet nearing end of service life; radar replacement done Already operational with EL/M-2052 AESA Continue with EL/M-2052 until retirement Phased out—Jaguar fleet retired, EL/M-2052 retires with them MiG-29 UPG Russian Zhuk-ME fitted currently Limited assessment for EL/M-2052 retrofit existed, but procurement path unclear Possible replacement with Uttam AESA for standardisation Phased induction of Uttam AESA as MiG-29 transitions towards phase-out in favour of newer jets TEDBF (Navy) Carrier-based twin-engine fighter under design Prototype stage – baseline assumes indigenous Uttam AESA Carrier variant enters service with Uttam AESA Navalised Uttam GaN AESA with maritime surveillance optimised modes





