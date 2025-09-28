



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar had a series of significant high-level meetings on the sidelines of the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.





He met UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, with discussions covering the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, current geopolitical trends, ongoing global hotspots, and India’s perspectives on these issues. Jaishankar expressed appreciation for the UN's efforts, including vaccine equity initiatives, and reiterated India’s support for Guterres’s leadership and candidature for a second term as Secretary-General.





Jaishankar also held bilateral talks with key international leaders. With Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf, they explored ways to strengthen and enhance the India-Algeria partnership and exchanged views on the evolving situation in the Middle East. Similarly, his discussions with Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan focused on bilateral cooperation and regional dynamics, particularly in West Asia.





In addition to these, Jaishankar met with the President of the UN General Assembly for its 80th session, Annalena Baerbock, assuring her of India’s full support during her presidency. He emphasised India’s commitment to making the United Nations more relevant and reflective of contemporary global realities.





Earlier in the day, Jaishankar addressed the UNGA, highlighting India's approach to the world shaped by three key principles: Atmanirbharta (Self-Reliance), Atmaraksha (Self-Protection), and Atmavishwas (Self-Confidence).





He stressed Bharat’s determination to protect its people, secure its interests domestically and internationally, maintain freedom of choice in its affairs, and continue being a voice for the Global South. His speech also underscored India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, robust border defence, and commitment to forging strategic partnerships globally.





This engagement reflects India’s active role at the UNGA 2025 in addressing global challenges and strengthening its international relations, particularly in geopolitically sensitive regions like the Middle East and Africa. It also signals India's ongoing contributions to global peace, security, and cooperation frameworks.





Based On ANI Report







