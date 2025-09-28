



At the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar underscored Bharat’s commitment to protecting its people and securing their interests both at home and abroad.





He reaffirmed that India would remain steadfast in maintaining its freedom of choice while continuing to serve as a voice for the Global South. In his address, he reflected on the UN Charter’s fundamental goals of peace, dignity, and universal rights, highlighting the urgency of living up to those ideals in today’s turbulent times.





Jaishankar outlined three guiding principles shaping Bharat’s foreign policy approach to the contemporary world.





The first is Atmanirbharta (self-reliance), emphasising the importance of building national resilience across sectors.





The second is Atmaraksha (Self-Protection), which stresses zero tolerance towards terrorism, strong border defence, global partnerships for security, and assistance to Indian communities abroad.





The third principle is Atmavishwas (Self-Confidence), under which India pledges to retain its independent decision-making and uphold its position as a trusted representative of the Global South.





The Minister emphasised Bharat’s proactive response during global and regional crises. He recalled how India contributed to food, fuel, fertiliser, and financial security in its neighbourhood during pressing times.





He also highlighted India’s timely humanitarian assistance following natural disasters, specifically mentioning earthquake relief provided to Myanmar and Afghanistan. This, he argued, reflected India’s enduring willingness to step forward in moments of crisis and shoulder regional responsibilities.





Jaishankar drew attention to India’s efforts in promoting global and regional security. He cited India’s role in safeguarding maritime commerce, countering piracy, and preventing attacks on shipping in the northern Arabian Sea.





India’s peacekeepers, he noted, remain vital contributors to UN missions worldwide, while its security forces continue playing a critical role in counter-terrorism operations at the global scale. These multifaceted contributions, he stressed, underscore India’s steadfast commitment to ensuring stability beyond its borders.





Highlighting the expansive reach of India’s foreign policy, Jaishankar spoke of Indian doctors and teachers facilitating human development across various countries, Indian industry delivering affordable products to global markets, and Indian technology professionals driving digitisation around the world.





Additionally, India has kept its training facilities open to international partners, reinforcing its role as a responsible and inclusive global actor. These activities, he noted, are the foundation of Bharat’s international identity and diplomacy.





Reasserting India’s independent stance, Jaishankar concluded by stressing that Bharat will never compromise its core strategic autonomy. India’s foreign policy, rooted in self-reliance, protection, and confidence, positions it as both a voice for developing nations and a strong advocate for equitable representation in the global order. By balancing national interests with international responsibilities, Bharat continues to emerge as a reliable pillar of support and leadership within the Global South.





Based On ANI Report







