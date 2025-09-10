

MiPhi Semiconductors announced the development of a breakthrough solution, in collaboration with Intel and SUSE, that eliminates the need for GPUs in training small-scale AI models. With this innovation, developers and enterprises can now leverage direct CPU upgrades to accelerate model training, making AI development more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective.





The solution addresses one of the most pressing challenges in the AI ecosystem — the high cost and limited availability of GPUs. By optimising CPU performance for AI workloads through advanced hardware-software integration, MiPhi, Intel, and SUSE are unlocking new possibilities for researchers, startups, and enterprises seeking scalable AI training without heavy infrastructure outlays.





Commenting on the announcement, Prasad Balakrishnan, CEO of MiPhi Semiconductors Pvt. Ltd, said “Our collaboration with Intel and SUSE reflects MiPhi’s mission to democratise technology. By reducing dependency on GPUs, we are opening the door for developers and organisations — particularly in emerging markets — to adopt AI in a faster, more affordable way.





AI workloads are advancing at an unprecedented pace, and the infrastructure that powers them must evolve in parallel. With this solution, CPUs can now take on training tasks once dominated by GPUs, cutting costs, simplifying deployment, and enabling businesses of all sizes to unlock the true potential of AI without the barriers of hardware limitations.”





This solution combines MiPhi’s semiconductor expertise, Intel’s CPU architecture and SUSE’s enterprise-grade Linux platform to deliver optimised AI training performance without reliance on dedicated GPUs.





This cross-industry synergy empowers developers to train small-scale models — including NLP, computer vision, and recommendation systems — directly on CPUs with dramatically improved efficiency.





“Intel is committed to delivering compute technologies that are accessible, efficient, and powerful. This collaboration with MiPhi and SUSE further unlocks the potential of Intel CPU-based architectures for AI workloads.





By optimising performance at the silicon level and aligning with enterprise-ready software platforms, we are reducing barriers to AI adoption, helping developers and organisations innovate at scale.” commented Santhosh Viswanathan, VP and MD, India Region, Intel.





“SUSE has always been committed to building open, reliable, and enterprise-grade platforms for the most demanding workloads.





Through this collaboration with MiPhi and Intel, we are enabling developers to accelerate their innovation cycles, by training AI models on secure and scalable Linux infrastructure, without the need for expensive GPUs. In doing so, we hope to democratise AI and empower industries to drive their digital transformation journeys with greater agility,” said Sachin Vig, Director Strategic Channels & Alliances Indian Subcontinent, SUSE





The collaboration underscores the commitment of MiPhi, Intel, and SUSE to accelerate global AI adoption by building scalable, sustainable, and affordable solutions.





This achievement not only marks a crucial step in shaping the next generation of AI infrastructure but also highlights India’s rising role as an innovation hub driving transformative AI and semiconductor technologies.





SMSE News Report







