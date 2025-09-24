



Morocco’s Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, Omar Hejira, emphasised the importance of deepening economic and strategic relations with India during his visit to New Delhi. Speaking to ANI, he highlighted Morocco’s unique geographical position, which serves as a gateway to both African and European markets, and its advantage of having free trade agreements with the United States, African Union countries, and Arab nations. He described this strategic location as critical for strengthening India’s outreach in global trade networks.





Hejira noted that he was accompanied by a strong delegation from Morocco, signalling Rabat’s serious intent to build stronger partnerships with India. Extending an invitation to Indian stakeholders, he encouraged Indian businesses and delegations to explore investment and cooperation opportunities in Morocco across multiple sectors.





Underscoring economic partnership goals, Morocco’s Ambassador to India, Mohamed Maliki, stressed that Morocco is working to reduce and balance the existing trade deficit with India. He expressed confidence that new avenues of cooperation will emerge soon to achieve a more equal trade relationship. Maliki also made clear that Morocco plays a vital role in India’s food security through its fertiliser exports, calling this contribution a cornerstone of bilateral cooperation.





Both leaders emphasised their mutual commitment to open economies, highlighting that restrictive trade policies cannot serve long-term economic development. According to Maliki, India and Morocco share an economic outlook that prioritises market-driven growth, investment inflows, and the creation of opportunities through open exchange.





The Ambassador also highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Voice of the South” initiative as a framework for fostering South-South cooperation. He described the initiative as a valuable opportunity to enhance partnerships between developing nations, with Morocco and India positioned to benefit from joint projects and deeper collaboration.





Another area of focus was expanding ties between India and the Arab world. Maliki stated that India is viewed as a reliable partner with a strong economy, one capable of complementing the growth needs of Arab countries. He stressed that the region offers immense opportunities for business, investment, and technology partnerships, with Morocco serving as a bridge for India to enter new markets.





On the strategic front, the Ambassador revealed a significant recent development: the inauguration of India’s first overseas defence facility in Morocco by the Ministry of Defence. He described this milestone as a symbol of the trust and high level of partnership between the two nations, particularly in the defence industry. This achievement aligns broader economic, political, and strategic ties into a deeper, long-term partnership.





Looking ahead, both Hejira and Maliki highlighted that the full potential of India-Morocco relations remains untapped. They underlined the importance of continuous dialogue, delegation visits, and joint platforms to unlock fresh opportunities. With a mix of economic, strategic, and diplomatic cooperation, Morocco and India appear set to advance towards a more robust and multi-dimensional partnership in the near future.





Based On ANI Report







