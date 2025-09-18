



The newly signed Strategic Mutual Defence Agreement (SMDA) between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan marks a significant development in West Asian and South Asian security dynamics.





The pact pledges that any military aggression against either country will be treated as an attack on both, effectively creating a formal defence alliance between Riyadh and Islamabad. This formalisation builds upon decades of close military cooperation, financial support, and personnel exchanges, with Pakistan having long provided training and manpower to Saudi armed forces and securing economic aid in return.





For India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has underscored that it views the agreement as the institutionalisation of a pre-existing partnership, rather than an entirely new development, but noted with emphasis that it would study its implications for India’s national security and broader regional stability.





New Delhi signalled concern over the possibility of enhanced military coordination and weapons sharing between Riyadh and Islamabad, particularly if such cooperation strengthens Pakistan’s conventional or strategic capabilities.





The MEA reiterated India’s commitment to safeguarding “comprehensive national security in all domains,” indicating vigilance against any downstream impact on border security, terrorism linkages, or shifts in regional military balance.





The Saudi–Pakistani joint communique framed the agreement as rooted in brotherhood, Islamic solidarity, and shared strategic interests, presenting it as a stabilising mechanism aimed at deterrence and regional peace.





However, the explicit clause of collective defence raises concern that Riyadh could, in specific contingencies, be drawn into South Asian conflicts, or Pakistan could attempt to leverage Saudi patronage during escalatory situations with India. This is particularly sensitive given Saudi Arabia’s previous balancing role in ties with both India and Pakistan, especially on counterterrorism, investments, and energy cooperation.





Regionally, this defence pact introduces a new layer into West Asia’s strategic calculus. It may draw Pakistan deeper into Middle Eastern conflicts beyond Yemen, tying Islamabad more firmly into Riyadh’s security architecture at a time of shifting US footprints and growing Chinese influence in the Gulf.





Globally, it signals an alignment of Pakistan with a key Gulf power under a framework reminiscent of NATO-style mutual defence commitments, potentially complicating India’s own growing strategic and economic engagement with Saudi Arabia, including energy security, diaspora interests, and defence-industrial cooperation.





India’s cautious response suggests watchful strategic recalibration rather than immediate confrontation, but policymakers in New Delhi will likely analyse prospective scenarios: Pakistani attempts to secure advanced Saudi weapons systems, expanded joint training exercises near the Arabian Sea, and diplomatic coordination in multilateral forums on security issues where Indian interests could be challenged.





The announcement reflects both the opportunities and frictions in India’s engagement with West Asia, demanding a delicate balance between deepening ties with Riyadh while hedging against Islamabad’s military gains from this new defence umbrella.





Based On ANI Report







