



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin for a crucial bilateral meeting on September 1, 2025, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, with discussions centring on the advancement of the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between India and Russia.





The engagement addressed both longstanding bilateral cooperation and pressing global developments, notably the Russia-Ukraine conflict.





According to India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal underscored that both leaders explored avenues to deepen ties across economic, financial, and energy sectors, pivotal facets that have substantially elevated India-Russia trade relations to a record high of $68.7 billion for the fiscal year 2024-25.





This trade milestone reflects mutual commitment to fostering robust bilateral exchanges, enhanced by energy collaborations, including oil, gas, and nuclear partnerships.





On the subject of Ukraine, Prime Minister Modi conveyed India's position emphasising the urgent need for a peaceful resolution. He reiterated India's support for recent diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending hostilities and promoting durable peace, signalling India's consistent advocacy for dialogue-driven settlements in international crises.





In alignment with this, PM Modi had held a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy prior to the summit, affirming India's full backing for peace and stability efforts in the conflict zone and expressing concern for humanitarian implications.





During the meeting with President Putin, Modi accentuated the imperative to expedite the cessation of hostilities and to work collaboratively towards a long-term, sustainable peace framework, resonating India's balanced diplomatic posture.





Alongside discussions on the Ukraine conflict, both leaders reviewed broader regional and global issues, reflecting the continuity and resilience of India-Russia cooperation amid shifting geopolitical realities.





Modi and Putin confirmed their intent to further reinforce their partnership, with Modi inviting Putin to visit India for the upcoming 23rd Annual Summit later in 2025—a gesture illustrating the strategic value and personal rapport at the leadership level. Their dialogue conveyed mutual respect, future-oriented collaboration, and a shared interest in regional stability.





The SCO Summit itself convened a broad slate of world leaders on August 31 and September 1, providing India and Russia with a multilateral platform to present their joint vision for Eurasian cooperation, energy security, and constructive engagement in resolving international conflicts.





Modi’s engagement, both with Putin and Zelenskyy, reflected a nuanced diplomatic strategy that balances India's ties with major global powers while affirming its principled approach towards peace, stability, and continued partnership across multiple domains.





