



Schneider Electric has reaffirmed its long-standing collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), further strengthening its role as a critical technology partner in India’s expanding space programme.





The company’s automation solutions are deployed at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC SHAR) in Sriharikota, ensuring seamless mission operations. This renewed commitment highlights the French multinational’s contribution to supporting ISRO’s mission-critical infrastructure.





For over 15 years, Schneider Electric has been supplying advanced automation systems that play an essential role in ISRO’s launch vehicle and satellite operations. These systems are integrated across multiple applications at SDSC SHAR, streamlining complex operations that underpin the success of India’s space missions. The company’s technology has been instrumental in supporting some of ISRO’s most high-profile endeavours.





Among the landmark achievements facilitated by this partnership are Chandrayaan-3, the successful GSLV-F16 launch, and other critical satellite deployments. By providing high-reliability automation platforms, Schneider Electric has enabled ISRO to standardise operations, optimise resources, and maintain the precision required for mission success. This level of technological support has been vital for ISRO’s growing reputation as a trusted global space power.





Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Sharma, Zone President for Greater India and Managing Director & CEO of Schneider Electric India, emphasised the company’s pride in supporting India’s space journey.





He described ISRO’s progress as a “symbol of innovation, resilience, and global leadership,” reflecting both the agency’s achievements and Schneider Electric’s enduring commitment to India’s scientific and technological growth.





ISRO itself has made significant strides in global space exploration over the past decade. From the Mars Orbiter Mission that showcased India’s cost-effective interplanetary capabilities, to the Chandrayaan lunar expeditions that expanded the world’s understanding of the Moon, the organisation has consistently delivered missions celebrated worldwide. Its ability to conduct complex launch operations with high reliability has positioned India as one of the leading players in space exploration.





Currently, ISRO is broadening its portfolio with a mix of satellite launches for communication, navigation, and earth observation, while simultaneously advancing ambitious interplanetary projects.





These activities demand increasingly sophisticated infrastructure and robust support systems, areas where Schneider Electric’s automation technologies continue to play a crucial role.





The renewed partnership underlines Schneider Electric’s alignment with India’s long-term space ambitions.





As ISRO scales up its launch cadence and prepares for new missions, such as lunar sample return and advanced planetary exploration, the need for secure, reliable, and efficient automation solutions will only grow. Schneider Electric’s involvement ensures that India’s space programme remains supported by global-standard technology at every stage of its evolution.





Agencies











