



India and Russia are marking 25 years since the signing of the strategic partnership declaration, a milestone sealed by then-President Vladimir Putin and then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on October 3, 2000.





This declaration marked a turning point, elevating bilateral ties from pragmatic cooperation to a deeply entrenched strategic alignment, which continues to drive diplomatic, economic, and defence engagement between the two countries.





Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov publicly commemorated the anniversary, highlighting the “historic declaration” as a new chapter in the relationship. In his message, he acknowledged how the declaration laid the foundation for enhanced trust and multifaceted engagement across trade, defence, technology, and people-to-people links.





India and Russia are now preparing for high-profile diplomatic exchanges. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to India is anticipated in early December, preceded by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s working trip.





These engagements are set to energise summit-level discussions covering military-technical cooperation, advanced technology sharing, and collaborative ventures in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence and healthcare.





Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club, President Putin lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “wise leader” who prioritises his nation’s interests.





Putin reaffirmed the enduring “special” relationship between the two countries, referencing the 2000 declaration and subsequent moves—including the privileged strategic partnership status announced approximately 15 years ago—as evidence of robust diplomatic ties.





Former Indian diplomats offered measured reactions to Putin’s endorsement. KP Fabian described the statement as positive for bilateral diplomacy, while Rajiv Dogra welcomed the sentiment but cautioned against undue optimism in light of recent reports about Russia’s potential fighter jet engine transfers to Pakistan.





This underscores the complex, evolving nature of the relationship, with India remaining attentive to shifting regional security dynamics.





Foreign Minister Lavrov, ahead of the planned summits, emphasised the comprehensive range of Indo-Russian cooperation: spanning trade, defence, finance, healthcare, high-tech, and joint participation in platforms like the SCO and BRICS.





He also reiterated Russia’s respect for India’s autonomy, including its independent buying of Russian oil, reaffirming Moscow’s deference to India’s sovereign decision-making in trade policy.





Putin’s upcoming visit is expected to further cement the longstanding camaraderie between Moscow and New Delhi. The visit’s timing—amid India’s non-membership in the International Criminal Court (ICC)—removes any legal hindrances, allowing for unhindered diplomatic engagement.





Looking ahead, the strategic partnership declaration’s legacy continues to foster trust, adaptability, and new opportunities in both established and emerging sectors.





Based On ANI Report







