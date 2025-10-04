



Operation Sindoor was a significant military operation conducted by India in May 2025, in response to terrorist activities originating from Pakistan. It involved missile strikes and targeted actions against terrorist infrastructure across the Line of Control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir and parts of Pakistan's Punjab province. The operation aimed to dismantle terror network camps and infrastructure that were linked to militant groups like Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba, which India accused of supporting cross-border terrorism.





Following the operation, there has been considerable controversy and scepticism, especially from the Congress party. Congress leader Ajay Rai questioned the consistency of official statements from top defence officials, alleging that the differing accounts from the CDS and Army Chief point to irregularities or “gadbad” in the government’s narrative. Rai called for full transparency, demanding that Prime Minister Modi disclose the complete truth regarding what transpired during Operation Sindoor.





India’s armed forces, particularly the Air Force, claimed to have achieved its objectives swiftly and effectively. The Indian Air Force Chief reiterated that multiple Pakistani jets, including F-16s and JF-17s, were destroyed, with India downing five Pakistani fighter jets during the conflict. India shared evidence of damage inflicted on Pakistani targets, and Indian officials maintained that Pakistan’s claims of downed Indian jets were false, describing such claims as “Manohar Kahaniyan” (meaning “made-up stories” or “fantasies”).





Pakistan alleged that Indian strikes hit civilian areas, including mosques, and resulted in civilian casualties, which India denied. India asserted that its operations were precise and aimed solely at militant infrastructure, with negligible collateral damage. Pakistani claims of downed Indian jets included assertions that Indian aircraft suffered losses, which India’s military either contested or did not confirm publicly, emphasising instead the success of their targeted strikes.





In the aftermath, both India and Pakistan declared a ceasefire on May 10, 2025, with the Indian military warning that future operations would not be as restrained if Pakistan continued supporting terror activities. The conflict marked a notable escalation in nuclear-armed South Asia, but the ceasefire held, allowing for a return to normalcy, including resumed flights and diplomatic efforts.





The discrepancy in official statements has sparked political debate, with Congress demanding clarity on the actual events and military outcomes of Operation Sindoor. Conversely, the government has defended its actions, asserting that the operation significantly degraded terrorist capabilities and reinforced India’s resolve to counter cross-border terrorism.





Agencies







