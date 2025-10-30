

The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) has disclosed a refined internal weapons bay actuation architecture designed to enhance stealth and operational efficiency in the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).





The new design employs compact electromechanical actuators engineered for high torque output within a flush installation arrangement to reduce radar cross‑section (RCS) signatures during combat deployment.





The system’s curved door kinematics allow seamless motion profiles that maintain the bay’s aerodynamic integrity, even in high‑speed manoeuvres. This curvature also mitigates potential radar glints from sharp door edges, a key consideration for fifth‑generation stealth platforms operating in contested airspace.





Rapid open‑fire‑close sequencing has been prioritised to minimise exposure time during weapon release. Simulations indicate that the mechanism can complete full cycle operations for BVRAAMs and precision‑guided munitions within a fraction of a second, allowing high‑speed engagements without compromising radar stealth.





The compact electromechanical system replaces traditional hydraulic actuators, offering superior reliability with reduced maintenance complexity and improved power‑to‑weight efficiency. The use of flush actuator housings further aids structural continuity and stealth shaping across the fuselage’s lower contours.





Parallel tender notices have been floated for the fabrication of the AMCA’s centre fuselage door structures, signalling progression toward prototype hardware integration. This includes lightweight composite panels optimised for structural stiffness and electromagnetic conformity testing, ensuring seamless alignment with the overall stealth airframe design philosophy.





Collectively, the new electromechanical actuation architecture marks a significant milestone in the AMCA’s transition from concept to functional stealth‑optimised prototype, reinforcing India’s pursuit of a fully indigenous fifth‑generation combat aircraft platform.





IDN (With Agency Inpts)







