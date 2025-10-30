



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has formalised a consortium of top Indian defence manufacturers under the Development-Cum-Production Partner (DcPP) model for the integration of the indigenously developed Virupaksha AESA radar onto the Su-30MKI fighter fleet. These partners—Larsen & Toubro, ICOMM Tele, Astra Microwave, Alpha Design, and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited—form the industrial backbone of a transformative Indian Air Force modernisation drive under the “Super Sukhoi” program.





Indigenously Developed GaN Radar Technology





The Virupaksha AESA radar is designed by DRDO’s Electronics and Radar Development Establishment (LRDE) and employs cutting-edge Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology. GaN modules provide higher thermal efficiency, greater power density, and improved reliability compared to older GaAs-based arrays. The radar features a high-density array with over 2,400 transmit/receive (TR) modules, delivering extended operational range and agile electronic beam steering.





Performance And Detection Excellence





During developmental trials, the radar successfully tracked between 64 and 100 aerial targets simultaneously, confirming its multi-target engagement capability. Its head-on detection range exceeds 400 kilometres, providing improved situational dominance. The radar incorporates advanced electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM) to operate effectively in dense jamming environments, while supporting integration with long-range air-to-air missiles such as the Astra Mk-III.





Capability Enhancements For Air Superiority





The Virupaksha radar endows the Su-30MKI with next-generation situational awareness and air combat capability. It allows simultaneous search, tracking, and engagement of multiple targets, including low-RCS stealth platforms. Its wide field-of-regard and adaptive scanning enable coordinated mission execution, long-range interception, and precision strike roles, strengthening India’s aerial dominance in both strategic and tactical dimensions.





Industrial Roles And Collaboration Framework





Under the DcPP framework, each selected partner plays a defined industrial role. Larsen & Toubro will focus on precision-engineered subassemblies and high-reliability components. ICOMM Tele will support electronic integration and radar support equipment manufacturing. Astra Microwave’s contribution centres on high-frequency electronics and active array modules. Alpha Design will lead systems assembly and validation, while HAL, as the platform integrator at its Nasik facility, will handle installation, flight integration, and validation on the Su-30MKI fleet.





Central Pillar of The Super Sukhoi Upgrade





The radar’s inclusion marks the technological core of the Super Sukhoi upgrade programme. Alongside the Virupaksha, the upgrade includes digital glass cockpits, advanced AI-enabled mission computers, indigenous electronic warfare suites, and Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) capability. Integration of advanced weaponry such as BrahMos-A and BrahMos-ER further fortifies the platform’s multirole combat capability.





Role of The DcPP consortium

The selected DcPPs will work closely with DRDO and the Indian Air Force to create an indigenous ecosystem for the project. Their roles include:

L&T: This multinational engineering conglomerate will likely use its expertise in precision engineering and defence systems to contribute to the high-tech manufacturing of the radar's complex components. ICOMM Tele: As part of the DcPP, ICOMM will participate in the manufacturing and integration of the radar and associated support equipment, leveraging its experience in electronics.

Astra Microwave: A key player in India's indigenous radar development, Astra Microwave has already enhanced its production capabilities for AESA radars like the Uttam and will contribute to the manufacturing and production of the Virupaksha.

Alpha Design: This aerospace and defence firm brings experience in electronics and systems integration, including working on other indigenous radar projects.

HAL: As the primary integrator of the Su-30MKI, HAL holds a key advantage in the integration of the radar and other systems into the fighter jet at its Nasik facility.

Significance For The Super Sukhoi Upgrade

The integration of the Virupaksha AESA radar is a cornerstone of the larger Super Sukhoi upgrade program, which aims to transform the Su-30MKI into a "4-plus" generation fighter.

The upgrade also includes:



A new digital glass cockpit. Integration of advanced weapons like the BrahMos-A and BrahMos-ER. A next-generation Electronic Warfare (EW) suite. The inclusion of AI-based mission computers and Manned-Unmanned Teaming (MUM-T) capability.





These upgrades will extend the operational service life of India's largest fighter fleet, keeping it technologically relevant for decades to come. The program also serves as a major push toward India's goal of self-reliance (Atmanirbhar Bharat) in the defence sector.





The Virupaksha AESA radar program exemplifies India’s steadfast progress toward defence self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. By enabling indigenous radar production, system integration, and technology transfer, the project builds a resilient industrial base for future airborne sensor ecosystems. The enhanced Su-30MKI fleet, with its extended service life and modernised avionics, will remain the backbone of India’s air dominance capability well into the 2040s.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







