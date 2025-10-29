



Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaffirmed the government’s determination to eradicate Left-wing extremism (LWE) by 31 March 2026, following the surrender of 21 Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district.





The group, which included 13 senior cadres, laid down arms before local authorities on Sunday, symbolising a significant step in the Centre’s intensified campaign against insurgency in the region.





According to officials, the surrendered ultras handed over 18 assorted weapons and pledged to join the mainstream. Their defection from the Maoist ranks is seen as part of a growing trend of disillusionment within the insurgent movement, especially after sustained security operations and increased developmental outreach in affected areas.





Amit Shah, sharing the development on X, described the event as evidence of the government’s successful counter-LWE strategy. He highlighted that the dual approach of security action combined with welfare initiatives has been instrumental in restricting Maoist influence across core districts in central and eastern India.





He further appealed to other Maoist operatives to give up violence, assuring them of opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society. The Home Minister’s reaffirmation of the 2026 deadline underscores the Centre’s confidence in achieving complete elimination of Left-wing extremism, which has steadily declined in both geographical spread and intensity over the past decade.





The surrender follows a series of coordinated operations by central and state security forces, backed by enhanced intelligence and continuous monitoring of Maoist strongholds. The government’s sustained push for road connectivity, employment generation, and grassroots administration in troubled zones has also eroded the insurgents’ traditional support base.





With the clock ticking toward the 2026 target, officials anticipate more surrenders in the coming months as the insurgency’s command structure weakens. The developments in Kanker mark yet another milestone in India’s long campaign to restore peace and governance in Left-wing-affected regions.





Agencies







