



The Indian Ministry of Defence delegation’s visit to Moscow’s UEC–Salyut engine manufacturing complex marked a significant step in deepening Indo‑Russian aerospace cooperation.





During the tour, United Engine Corporation (UEC) provided an extensive overview of its current and future engine technologies, with a particular emphasis on performance, lifecycle support, and local manufacturing partnerships with Indian industry.





A key highlight of the presentation was the unveiling of UEC’s next‑generation “Product 177S” engine concept. This powerplant is being positioned as a modern, modular turbofan designed to offer increased thrust, enhanced fuel efficiency, and improved durability compared with earlier systems.





The engine reportedly incorporates advanced digital controls and thrust‑vectoring capabilities aimed at future fighter platforms, including export‑configurations of the Su‑57E.





In addition to Product 177S, UEC‑Salyut showcased the AL‑41F1S engine that currently powers the Su‑35. Detailed discussions were held on its possible adaptation for India’s Su‑30MKI fighters under an upcoming mid‑life upgrade program.





Russian officials reportedly proposed multiple upgrade paths focused on improved reliability, reduced maintenance demand, and integration with new digital avionics planned under the IAF’s modernisation initiative.





Both sides also reviewed mechanisms to expand engine production collaboration under the broader Make in India framework. Conversations covered the prospects of increasing Indian content in manufacturing and assembly, establishing regional test and overhaul facilities, and co‑developing certain subsystems or materials. Moscow indicated willingness to consider greater technology transfer for compressor, turbine, and control units if aligned with long‑term contractual commitments.





Localisation, servicing autonomy, and spare part availability for Russian‑origin engines in India formed another core discussion theme.





The Indian delegation emphasised the need to ensure self‑reliance in MRO support for the IAF’s large aircraft fleet powered by Russian engines, particularly the AL‑31FP installed on the Su‑30MKI. The talks included proposals to set up integrated repair ecosystems in India supported by shared technical documentation, test benches, and certified quality standards.





The visit additionally provided an opportunity to review ongoing cooperation programmes between Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and UEC concerning engine repair, overhaul, and limited component manufacturing. New collaborative lines were proposed for advanced metallurgy, additive manufacturing processes, and digital diagnostics to enhance engine longevity.





Overall, the engagement in Moscow reflected a strategic intent by both sides to renew industrial and technological collaboration in the propulsion domain. The discussions on Product 177S and the Su‑30MKI upgrade engines signal a multidimensional partnership that combines operational requirements with industrial capacity building, positioning India to play a greater role in the regional aerospace supply chain.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







