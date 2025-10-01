



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India is seeking an Indian industry partner for the design, development, and realisation of a panel-based X band Active Antenna Array Unit (AAAU).





This initiative aims to advance indigenous capabilities in electronic warfare, radar, and communication systems with a focus on modern, lightweight, high-performance antenna technologies.





The scope of work involves designing a 4×4 planar wideband X-band Vivaldi antenna array. The antenna array is targeted to achieve a single element gain of approximately 12 dB. Full-wave electromagnetic simulations using tools like HFSS or CST are to be performed to optimise key parameters such as bandwidth, gain efficiency, radiation pattern, return loss, impedance matching, and mutual coupling in the array configuration.





A key requirement is leveraging advanced 3D printing technologies for fabricating the antenna structure. This includes light dielectric or metallic materials and complex geometries enabled by additive manufacturing to reduce weight by at least 50% compared to conventionally manufactured X-band arrays, without compromising performance. The design will ensure modular scalability and readiness for integration with conformal and embedded systems where constraints like space and cooling exist.





The project covers the complete lifecycle from innovative engineering design, simulation, prototyping, to lab-level characterisation using sophisticated equipment such as vector network analysers and anechoic chambers. The intended operating frequency band is the X-band ultra-wideband around a nominal centre frequency of 10 GHz, suitable for advanced defence applications including radar and secure communication.





DRDO specifies stringent parameters for optimal radiation coverage, power handling, polarisation (linear vertical), and mechanical strength to withstand operational stresses like vibration and aerodynamic loads. The design also envisions an electromagnetic transparent Radome using composite materials to maintain signal integrity while providing mechanical protection, weather resistance, and low transmission loss across the operating frequencies.





This collaboration opportunity invites Indian industry participation to contribute to a critical component for India’s defence radar and electronic warfare systems, enhancing self-reliance and technological advancement in aerospace and defence manufacturing sectors. The tender for this project was opened in late September 2025 with bid submission and technical clarifications ongoing until early October 2025, indicating an active push towards prompt development.





This DRDO initiative to develop an indigenous X band Active Antenna Array Unit represents a strategic step in upgrading India's radar and EW capabilities by combining cutting-edge antenna design, lightweight materials, 3D printing technology, and rigorous performance validation, thereby fostering capability building within the Indian defence industry.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







