



Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphatically ruled out any possibility of talks with Naxal insurgents and made it clear that they must lay down their arms by accepting the government’s lucrative surrender and rehabilitation policy.





Speaking at the Bastar Dussehra Lokotsav and Swadeshi Mela in Jagdalpur, the headquarters of Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district, Shah set March 31, 2026, as the firm deadline to eradicate the menace of Naxalism from the region and country.





Shah addressed the local tribal population, urging them to convince the youth in their villages who have joined Naxal ranks to surrender and join the mainstream for the betterment and development of Bastar. He emphasised that both the Central government and Chhattisgarh government are fully committed to developing all Naxal-affected areas, removing the justification for armed insurgency.





Shah stated, “What is there to talk about? A lucrative surrender-and-rehabilitation policy has been put in place. Come forward and lay down your weapons.” He praised Chhattisgarh’s policy as the best in the country, noting that over 500 Naxals surrendered in a single month alone.





Shah reaffirmed that security forces including the CRPF and Chhattisgarh police will respond firmly to any disruption caused by armed Naxalites in Bastar.





He debunked the misinformation spread by some in Delhi that Naxalism arose as a fight for development, countering that the violence has in fact been the root cause of Bastar’s deprivation and backwardness. While much of India has seen progress with rural electrification, drinking water, better roads, toilets in every house, health insurance coverage of up to ₹5 lakh, and free food grains, Bastar has lagged behind due to extremism.





Shah spoke of the significant investments made by the Narendra Modi government, citing more than ₹4 lakh crore allocated to Chhattisgarh for development over the last decade. He assured that after March 31, 2026, Naxalites would no longer be able to block the region’s development or the rights of its people.





Moreover, the Chhattisgarh government has promised ₹1 crore in financial aid to each village declared Naxal-free, incentivizing communities to reject insurgency.





Highlighting the cultural significance of the ongoing 75-day Bastar Dussehra festival, Shah lauded the event as a celebration of tribal heritage with democratic participation. He also visited the revered Maa Danteshwari Temple where he prayed for the strength of security forces to free Bastar entirely from the "red terror" by the set deadline.





Amit Shah conveyed a clear message that surrender and rehabilitation remain the only viable path for Naxals while reinforcing the government’s resolve to end Left-wing extremism by the end of March 2026, promoting peace and development for the tribal population of Bastar and beyond.





Based On PTI Report







