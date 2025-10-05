



GalaxEye Space Solutions Private Limited, an Indian space start-up, has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing structural tests of its Drishti satellite model at the ISRO facility, specifically at the U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC).





These tests are crucial for validating the satellite's ability to withstand the harsh conditions of space, including temperature fluctuations, vibrations, and vacuum levels. The successful validation of these tests indicates that the model can endure the space environment, a critical step before the actual launch.





Drishti Satellite undergoing structural tests at ISRO's UR Rao Satellite Centre, Bangalore

The company's plan is to launch a constellation of ten Drishti satellites, with the first one scheduled to be orbited in February 2026 using a SpaceX rocket. The satellite's weight is estimated to be between 160-170 kg.





During testing at URSC, the model was mounted on a special fixture designed to simulate the launch vibration loads, ensuring that the satellite can handle the intense forces experienced during launch. Additionally, tests were conducted to analyse the satellite's centre of gravity and moment of inertia, data which is vital for refining the satellite’s control systems and ensuring stability in orbit.





GalaxEye's Drishti satellite aims to revolutionise geospatial imaging by integrating synthetic aperture radar (SAR) with high-resolution optical data on a single platform.





This combined sensor approach allows for all-weather, continuous imaging capabilities regardless of daylight or cloud cover, which is a breakthrough in satellite imaging technology.





The satellite's ability to provide persistent imaging data will be of particular benefit to government agencies, defence sectors, and industries relying on precise geospatial analysis.





Traditionally, satellite constellations deploy specialised satellites targeting distinct data types, which vary in timing and location, making data correlation complex. In contrast, GalaxEye’s integrated approach enables simultaneous capture of SAR and optical data, significantly improving the ability to correlate and analyse the collected information.





This advancement promises to unlock new opportunities for real-time, multi-sensor geospatial analysis, enhancing operational capabilities for a range of applications from defence to environmental monitoring.





Incubated at the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, GalaxEye was founded by a team of five students and alumni with prior experience working together in innovative projects like Team Avishkar Hyperloop.





The company's development of the Drishti satellite concept signifies India’s emerging capabilities in advanced satellite technology, particularly in multi-sensor imaging platforms. This project underscores India’s growing position in the global space industry, leveraging indigenous talent and resources to develop cutting-edge space systems.





