



At a pre–Air Force Day press conference, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh confirmed that Pakistan lost between 12 and 13 military aircraft, including F-16 and JF-17 fighter jets, during Operation Sindoor.





The operation was launched from May 7 to May 10, following the Pahalgam terror attack, targeting terrorist and military installations deep inside Pakistan. The IAF chief dismissed Islamabad’s counterclaims of Indian aircraft losses as “fanciful stories,” emphasising that credible intelligence and electronic surveillance evidence corroborated Pakistan’s substantial damage.





According to intelligence gathered from post-strike surveillance, the Indian Air Force successfully hit critical Pakistani military infrastructure. At least three hangars were destroyed across separate airbases, along with radars at four locations, command and control centres at two sites, and two airbase runways rendered inoperable. The strikes demonstrated India’s ability to conduct sustained, precision long-range operations using both manned and unmanned systems.





Visual and electronic intelligence recorded damage to one C-130 transport aircraft, an AEW&C (Airborne Early Warning & Control) aircraft, and up to five fighter aircraft—mostly F-16s—on ground positions.





In addition, high-resolution surveillance confirmed a successful air strike at long range exceeding 300 kilometres, believed to have downed an AEW&C or signals intelligence platform along with around five operational fighters in flight. This brings the total number of Pakistani aircraft losses between 12 and 13, marking one of the most severe blows to Pakistan’s air assets in recent years.





Air Chief Marshal Singh underlined that the action inflicted heavy damage beyond aircraft losses, disrupting Pakistan’s radar coverage, communications, and command chain across multiple regions. The offensive forced Pakistan to shift several terror group bases and logistics elements deeper into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province—an anticipated outcome indicating the magnitude of India’s strikes.





Responding to Pakistan’s claims of shooting down several Indian aircraft, the IAF Chief dismissed them as “Manohar Kahaniyan” (fanciful tales). He pointed out that Pakistan has failed to produce any verifiable imagery of Indian losses, whereas the IAF released extensive proof of damage inflicted across Pakistani installations. Singh remarked that such fabrications were aimed at maintaining public morale within Pakistan following the losses.





Air Chief Marshal Singh announced that under the IAF’s Roadmap 2047, the service aims to induct 35–40 new aircraft annually over the next two decades to sustain modernisation and combat readiness. He reaffirmed the indispensability of manned aircraft in future warfare, explaining that they will remain central in controlling and coordinating unmanned or autonomous systems.





He praised the S-400 Triumf air defence system, acknowledging its vital performance during Operation Sindoor, and hinted that additional batches could be procured to bolster India’s defensive network. Singh also highlighted that all three Armed Forces have commenced work on the Sudarshan Chakra integrated indigenous air defence system, intended to shield key national and strategic installations from aerial threats.





Operation Sindoor, according to the Air Chief’s remarks, reflected India’s expanding operational depth, networked targeting capabilities, and indigenous technological progress. It conveyed a decisive message about India’s preparedness and capacity to respond to terror provocations with sustained, precise, and escalatory control across multiple domains.





Based On PTI Report







