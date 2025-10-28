



India has promulgated a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) indicating a likely missile test from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, off the Odisha coast, scheduled for 4 November 2025. The notification designates a danger zone spanning 120 kilometres into the Bay of Bengal, alerting mariners and aviators to maintain safe distance during the exercise window.





The NOTAM, issued through the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), outlines the coordinates of the restricted area where debris or propulsion remnants could potentially fall. Such advisories are standard practice preceding ballistic or cruise missile trials to ensure full compliance with range safety protocols and international air navigation guidelines.





This development suggests a planned validation of an advanced missile system under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The test may involve a short or medium-range weapon, with the identified range footprint aligning with several indigenous development programs under routine evaluation cycles.





Range safety assets, including telemetry stations, tracking radars, and recovery vessels, are expected to be deployed well in advance along the designated corridor. Naval and airspace sanitisation measures will ensure a clear launch path to prevent any civilian or commercial interference during live firing.





The forthcoming trial continues India’s pattern of scheduled strategic and tactical missile validations from the Odisha test facility, reinforcing ongoing advancements in its deterrence and defence capabilities.





Agencies







