



BlueBird-6 is the latest and most advanced satellite developed by Texas-based AST SpaceMobile, aimed at delivering high-speed mobile internet directly to smartphones from space.





This heavy-lift telecommunications satellite represents a major milestone in the company's effort to provide broadband connectivity without relying on traditional ground-based cellular infrastructure.





Scheduled for launch on ISRO’s LVM3 rocket, BlueBird-6 will be among the heaviest payloads ever deployed by India’s space program.





Weighing approximately 6,500 kilograms, BlueBird 6 is designed to leverage a massive 64-square-meter phased array antenna to beam internet directly to mobile phones, achieving speeds of up to 120 megabits per second.





This direct-to-device capability could transform connectivity in remote or underserved regions by bypassing conventional terrestrial networks entirely. The satellite marks a shift toward truly global, space-based mobile service coverage.





AST SpaceMobile is building a constellation of advanced “BlueBird” series satellites, with earlier prototypes already in orbit under its test program. The company is moving toward deploying its Block‑2 operational satellites, targeting worldwide coverage within the next two years.





BlueBird 6 is part of an ambitious plan to launch up to 60 satellites, including units 7–16, between late 2025 and 2026. These satellites will launch at a rapid cadence—once every one to two months—and will be integrated into a partnership network involving more than 50 telecom operators that collectively reach up to three billion users.





The BlueBird-6 launch has encountered multiple delays since its initial targeting for March 2025. ISRO’s priority adjustments shifted the initial slot from March to July, and eventually to early 2026. The Indian CMS‑02 communications satellite took precedence aboard the LVM3‑M5 mission, relegating BlueBird 6 to the LVM3‑M6 launch assignment. Industry sources suggest that both ISRO scheduling changes and possible internal adjustments within AST SpaceMobile contributed to the shift.





The satellite will be shipped via Antonov cargo aircraft to Chennai, then transported overland to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. ISRO, through its commercial arm NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), is facilitating the launch on the LVM3 platform.





Once at the spaceport, BlueBird 6 will undergo a rigorous 30–45‑day pre-launch sequence including mechanical integration, fuelling operations, and final system checks. This collaboration underscores India’s growing role in global commercial spaceflight, with the potential to redefine accessibility to high-speed internet on a planetary scale.





If successfully deployed, BlueBird-6’s direct-to-device capabilities could bridge digital divides across continents, enabling reliable mobile broadband even in regions where terrestrial connectivity is poor or non-existent.





The project exemplifies how international collaboration—in this case between US technology developers and Indian space launch capabilities—can accelerate global telecommunications innovation. The mission is both a technological milestone and a commercial opportunity for India to further cement its position in the lucrative satellite launch market.





