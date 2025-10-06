



Paras Anti-Drone Technologies, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd, has secured a ₹46.19 crore order from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) for the supply of Advanced Anti-Drone Systems, including drone jammers and detection units.





This contract underlines the government’s emphasis on building indigenous counter-drone capabilities to safeguard critical military and strategic installations from aerial threats posed by hostile or rogue unmanned aerial vehicles.





According to the company’s regulatory filing, the project will be executed by March 2026. The systems to be delivered are designed for detection, jamming, and neutralisation of drones across various frequency bands and altitudes.





Paras Anti-Drone Technologies’ completion of this order will boost India’s defence self-reliance under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, supporting indigenous development and manufacturing of advanced security systems.





The Anti-Drone Systems by Paras are believed to integrate radio frequency (RF) jammers, radar-based detection, and electro-optical sensors for accurate identification and disruption of drones. These systems are particularly relevant at military bases, border areas, critical infrastructure, and VIP event protection zones, reflecting growing deployment of drone countermeasures across the defence ecosystem.





This new MoD order follows Paras Defence’s successful track record in supplying electro-optical and defence electronics systems to Indian armed forces and international clients. The development also highlights Paras Defence’s diversification into electronic warfare and counter-UAV solutions, strengthening its role as a comprehensive defence technology provider.





In a related development, Paras Defence and Space Technologies recently received an international order worth approximately $3.8 million (around ₹34 crore) from Elbit Security Systems, Israel, for the supply of Electro-Optic systems.





The execution of this contract will occur in phases between February and November 2026. This deal reinforces the company’s growing presence in the global defence supply chain and underlines its expertise in high-precision optical assemblies used for surveillance and targeting systems.





With both domestic and international contracts underway, Paras Defence is positioned to significantly expand its order book and technological footprint through 2025–26. The recent Defence Ministry order for anti-drone systems marks a milestone for its subsidiary, placing it among the few Indian firms capable of delivering operationally validated counter-UAV systems for national security applications.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







