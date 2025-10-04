



India and Brazil held the 6th Strategic Dialogue in New Delhi on October 3, 2025, aiming to deepen their multifaceted strategic partnership across priority sectors such as defence, energy, rare earths, health, and global climate action.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Ambassador Celso Amorim, the Special Advisor to Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Their discussions focused on the rapidly changing global scenario and strategies for enhancing strategic cooperation between the two countries under current geopolitical realities and shared interests.





National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Ambassador Amorim co-led the 6th India-Brazil Strategic Dialogue, building on outcomes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July 2025 visit to Brazil. The dialogue encompassed review of progress in cooperation on five strategic pillars: defence and security, energy collaborations, rare earths and critical minerals, as well as health and pharmaceutical sectors.





Both sides discussed joint positions and collaboration in major multilateral groupings, including BRICS, IBSA (India, Brazil, South Africa dialogue forum), and preparations for the COP-30 climate summit. They reaffirmed commitment to implementing the strategic vision articulated by Prime Minister Modi and President Lula, emphasizing the need for closer engagement in global governance institutions.





The upcoming COP30 United Nations Climate Change Conference is scheduled to be held in Belem, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, 2025. Ambassador Andre Aranha Correa do Lago, COP30 president-designate, underscored India’s pivotal role as both an industrially and technologically advanced nation as well as a developing country pursuing sustainable growth.





He highlighted the common development and climate challenges faced by India and Brazil, noting the priority of delivering climate-conscious growth that creates jobs and improves the lives of their citizens.





India’s robust commitment to global climate frameworks like the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement was praised by Brazilian officials. Both India and Brazil seek to balance their climate responsibilities with economic development to raise living standards while remaining environmentally responsible, reflecting priorities that will be foundational to their cooperation at COP30.





The dialogue concluded with agreement to continue work toward the strategic direction set by their respective heads of state, focusing on actionable goals in sectors critical to both nations and leveraging their influence in multilateral organizations to further shared objectives on security, sustainable development, and climate action.





Based On ANI Report







