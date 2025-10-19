HAL engineers seen undertaking final inspection before the historic test flight of TEJAS MK-1A





In a significant milestone for India’s indigenous aerospace industry, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has rolled out the first TEJAS MK-1A fighter aircraft from its newly established production line in Nashik, Maharashtra.





The aircraft, designated LA‑5043, has successfully cleared all pre‑flight tests and is set to be formally presented to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





The Nashik facility marks HAL’s third production line for the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) TEJAS program, following the Bangalore units. Established in 2023 under the Aircraft Manufacturing Division, the Nashik line is designed to accelerate deliveries of the Indian Air Force’s (IAF) 180‑unit TEJAS MK-1A order, ensuring completion by 2032–33. Currently capable of producing eight aircraft per year, the division plans to scale up output to ten annually as operations mature.





HAL officials stated that the new line was set up by refurbishing existing assets—hangars, manpower, and machinery—alongside an internal investment of approximately ₹500 crore to meet the specific technological requirements of the TEJAS MK-1A variant.





The facility spans nearly 1.3 million square feet and has been commissioned in record time by leveraging internal resources.





The Nashik Assembly Line integrates full‑spectrum manufacturing capabilities, including the fabrication of sheet metal and CNC parts, precision‑machined assemblies, pipelines, welded structures, and canopy units.





Over 30 structural assembly jigs support the construction of major modules such as the centre fuselage, front and rear fuselage, wings, and air intakes.





The establishment of the third production line has also strengthened the Make in India initiative, generating around 1,000 new jobs and fostering collaboration with over 40 private firms across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.





HAL reported that 40% of the total workload has been allocated to industry partners, reinforcing the government’s policy of public‑private partnership in defence production.





The expanded production capacity not only ensures timely delivery of aircraft to the IAF but also positions HAL to cater to potential export orders. The company confirmed that the new Nashik facility will support future export commitments by significantly increasing output efficiency.





The inauguration of HAL’s Nashik production line represents a major strategic advancement in India’s self‑reliance drive for combat aircraft manufacturing. By expanding TEJAS MK-1A output through optimised infrastructure and deeper industry participation, HAL is solidifying India’s position as a competitive defence exporter.





The enhanced capacity ensures faster aircraft induction into the IAF while establishing a robust framework to meet prospective international orders. This achievement underscores India’s growing capability to design, produce, and sustain advanced fighter aircraft entirely on domestic platforms.





Detailed comparative analysis highlighting key improvements of the TEJAS MK-1A over the earlier TEJAS MK-1 variant:





Category TEJAS MK‑1 TEJAS MK‑1A Key Improvement Primary Role Light multirole fighter (baseline version) Multirole light combat aircraft (enhanced variant) Enhanced multirole capability with upgraded avionics Radar System Israeli EL/M‑2032 mechanically scanned radar Indigenous Uttam AESA radar Improved target tracking, range, and detection in all weather conditions Electronic Warfare Suite Limited self‑protection jammer and radar warning receiver Digital Radar Warning Receiver (DR118), Self‑Protection Jammer, and Countermeasure Dispensing System Full‑spectrum EW capability for improved survivability Avionics Architecture Federated system Open architecture with Line Replaceable Units (LRUs) Easier upgrades and integration of new systems Flight Control Triplex digital Fly‑by‑Wire Quadruplex digital Fly‑by‑Wire Higher redundancy and safety margin Beyond Visual Range (BVR) Missile Derby (limited integration) Astra Mk‑1 and Astra Mk‑2 (indigenous) Indigenous long‑range missile compatibility Cockpit Display Three MFDs and limited HUD functionality Large Area Display (LAD) and multifunction touchscreen panels Simplified pilot interface and situational awareness Fuel Capacity ~2,458 kg internal Increased with new drop tank arrangement Extended range and endurance Refuelling System Optional Integrated Air‑to‑Air Refuelling probe (fix‑fit) Longer operational radius Maintenance and Turnaround Time‑intensive maintenance cycle Modular maintenance approach with quick access panels 40% reduction in turnaround time Weapons Payload Up to 3,000 kg Up to 3,500 kg Increased load‑carrying capacity Defence Communication Conventional radio-based Software‑Defined Radio with data‑link capability Real‑time network‑centric warfare integration Production Rate 8 units per year (Bengaluru lines) 24+ units per year (Bengaluru + Nashik) Tripled production output for faster delivery Operational Life Approx. 20 years Over 30 years (due to structural reinforcements) Extended service life and lower life‑cycle cost Export Readiness Limited Fully export‑compliant with custom configurations Enables global marketing and foreign acquisitions













IDN (With Internatioal Agencies Report)