



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is progressing the development of a new Radio Frequency System-on-Chip (RF-SoC) based Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) processing unit, marking a major technological leap in India’s indigenous electronic warfare (EW) capabilities.





This initiative aims to miniaturise and accelerate the signal processing chain central to contemporary threat detection and countermeasure systems.





The new system compliments the DHRUTI RWR system already deployed on frontline assets, this system provides versatile solution to a fighter platform offering very good sensitivity, selectivity and wideband instantaneous bandwidth at the same time for detecting all Radars in the scenario. Digital Signal Processing techniques are exploited to replace complex RF and analogue hardware. Built using fast response hardware, the dynamic Reception regime provides excellent intercept against variety of radars.





The RF-SoC architecture integrates analogue-to-digital conversion, digital signal processing, and programmable logic onto a single chip, delivering exceptional speed and energy efficiency. Such integration substantially reduces latency in threat identification, enhances real-time spectrum analysis, and enables rapid classification of modern radar and missile emissions.





The new RWR unit is designed to deliver superior sensitivity and dynamic range, allowing EW platforms to track and decode agile frequency-hopping radar signals with greater precision. Field applications will include airborne, naval, and land-based EW suites, ensuring consistent performance across various combat environments.





In addition to technological consolidation, this indigenously developed system will lower dependency on imported signal processors and offer modular scalability for future upgrades. The RF-SoC-based RWR will also serve as a critical component in advanced EW systems deployed with the Tejas Mk1A, AMCA, and unmanned combat platforms, providing enhanced situational awareness and survivability in dense electromagnetic operational theatres.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







