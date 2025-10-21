



The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), under India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is procuring an advanced load cell calibration system to enhance the precision of thrust measurement in its Small Thrust class engine program.





This acquisition represents a key step in advancing India’s indigenous aero-engine testing infrastructure, ensuring that thrust readings during static test firings attain the highest degree of accuracy and repeatability.





Load cell calibration systems are critical for verifying and standardising the measurement of engine thrust, which directly influences performance evaluation, design validation, and certification.





The system enables precise calibration of sensors used in thrust stands, eliminating deviations in measurement caused by temperature, vibration, or electronic drift.





Such accuracy is especially essential for small thrust engines, which require high sensitivity and fine measurement resolution due to their lower power output range.





This procurement underscores GTRE’s ongoing efforts to expand and modernise its engine testing ecosystem. The calibrated data obtained will support various thrust chamber validation tests and performance mapping activities vital for projects such as indigenous air-breathing propulsion systems, UAV engines, and micro gas turbines. With this development, GTRE moves closer to achieving internationally benchmarked standards in static engine test reliability and data accuracy.





Technical Specifications and Operational Details of GTRE Load Cell Calibration System





Parameter Description System Purpose Calibration of load cells used in measuring thrust output during static engine fire tests. Applicable Engine Class Small Thrust class engine (typically below 5 kN thrust range). Calibration Type Dead weight-based or hydraulic load calibration system ensuring traceability to national standards. Measurement Range Configurable up to ±5,000 N with high-resolution output for low-thrust precision testing. Accuracy Level Better than ±0.05% of full-scale output, ensuring minimal deviation in test data. Load Resolution 1 N or finer, suitable for micro-level thrust measurement in small engines. Operational Mode Automated with real-time data acquisition and control via digital interface. Calibration Frequency Adjustable load application sequence from 10% to 100% of rated capacity. Data Interface Ethernet/USB-based integration with GTRE’s test stand control console. Temperature Compensation Built-in temperature correction matrix to maintain accuracy across 0°C–50°C range. Safety Features Overload protection up to 150% of rated capacity with automatic load release mechanism. Certification and Traceability Complies with ISO/IEC 17025 calibration standards; traceable to NABL-accredited calibration reference. Software Integration Compatible with GTRE thrust stand software modules for real-time calibration data logging and analysis. Maintenance Cycle Annual recalibration and verification by in-house quality metrology laboratory. Expected Service Life Designed for 10–12 years of continuous laboratory use with periodic recalibration intervals.





Integration of Load Cell Calibration System Into GTRE’s Thrust Measurement Setup





The newly acquired load cell calibration system will be integrated into GTRE’s existing thrust measurement infrastructure, primarily used for static testing of small thrust engines. The system will serve as a precision reference unit to verify and calibrate the primary load cells installed on static thrust stands before and after each engine test series.





During integration, the calibration rig will be mechanically aligned with the thrust stand’s load-bearing frame to ensure accurate force transmission between the calibration actuator and the load cell assembly.





The system’s data acquisition unit will be linked to GTRE’s digital control console through a high-speed Ethernet interface, enabling real-time load application, monitoring, and linearity checks. The interfaced software will record calibration curves, correct non-linearities, and automatically adjust thrust measurement factors to compensate for system drift or mechanical deflection.





This integration ensures that each testing cycle produces traceable and repeatable thrust data, critical for evaluating combustion efficiency, nozzle alignment, and pressure ratio performance across various operating regimes. It also strengthens GTRE’s internal validation framework, ensuring all thrust measurements align with ISO and NABL calibration standards, thereby improving the reliability of indigenous engine development efforts.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







