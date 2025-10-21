



The latest World Directory of Modern Military Aircraft (WDMMA) global rankings have stirred discontent in China after the Indian Air Force (IAF) secured a higher position than the People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).





The 2025 WDMMA assessment placed the IAF third globally, behind only the United States and Russia, while China’s PLAAF followed closely in fourth place.





According to the WDMMA’s proprietary index, India achieved a TruVal Rating (TVR) of 69.4, overtaking China’s 63.8. The evaluation measures operational strength across multiple categories such as attack, logistics, special-mission, and general support aircraft.





The United States Air Force topped the list with a commanding TVR of 242.9, followed by the US Navy (142.4), Russian Air Force (114.2), US Army (112.6), and US Marine Corps (85.3). India was positioned ahead of China in the composite measurement of capability and readiness.





The WDMMA clarified that its ranking methodology excludes unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) due to what it termed “discrepancies” in national reporting and classification of drone inventories. Instead, the directory emphasises active manned platforms, balance of aircraft types, and the underlying capacity of domestic aerospace manufacturing and maintenance infrastructure.





Chinese reactions to the ranking were swift and critical. The state-affiliated Global Times quoted military expert Zhang Junshe, who dismissed the WDMMA’s findings as “hype” and accused certain quarters of trying to foment unnecessary rivalry between Beijing and New Delhi.





Zhang argued that the real strength of any air power lies in battlefield effectiveness and operational experience, not merely numerical assessments or “paper strength”.





He further cautioned that overemphasising comparative indices could lead to “dangerous spirals or miscalculations” that may escalate regional tensions. The Chinese commentary underscored scepticism towards Western and non-Chinese analytical frameworks, often portraying them as biased or politically motivated.





Meanwhile, the WDMMA maintained that its assessment was neutral and data-driven, focusing on balanced fleet composition, local industry support, operational readiness, and long-term sustainment ability.





Analysts suggest that India’s improved rank reflects its steady modernisation drive, integration of next-generation platforms such as the TEJAS MK-1A, Rafale, and S-400 systems, as well as growing self-reliance in aerospace manufacturing.





In contrast, although China possesses a larger inventory in sheer numbers, the WDMMA’s assessment indicates that systems maturity, training infrastructure, and mission diversity remain decisive factors favouring the Indian Air Force’s current trajectory.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







