



India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is advancing work on the ASTRA MK-2 beyond-visual-range (BVR) air-to-air missile, aiming to extend its effective strike distance to over 200 kilometres. This represents a significant leap from the MK-1 variant, which is operational with a range of around 100 kilometres.





The ASTRA MK-2 features an improved dual-pulse solid rocket motor and mid-course guidance system, supported by superior electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) capabilities designed to defeat modern radar jamming. Its upgraded seeker technology and aerodynamic refinements enable sustained high-speed interception of manoeuvring targets across long distances.





Parallel to the development of the MK-2, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has commenced induction of over 280 ASTRA MK-1 missiles for frontline fighters including the Su-30MKI, TEJAS MK-1A, and MiG-29UPG. The integration enhances India’s indigenous air combat capability, reducing dependence on imported missile systems and aligning with the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative in advanced weapons manufacturing.





Once fully operational, the ASTRA MK-2 is expected to rival global counterparts like MBDA’s Meteor and the AIM-120D AMRAAM, providing India with an indigenous, long-range BVR engagement capability critical for maintaining air dominance across hostile borders.





IDN (With Agency Reports)







