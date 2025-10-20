



Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked Diwali this year aboard the Indian Navy’s indigenously built aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, off the coast of Goa. It was his 12th consecutive Diwali celebration with the armed forces, continuing his tradition of spending the festival among service personnel stationed across challenging environments.





Addressing officers and sailors on deck, the Prime Minister lauded the Navy’s growing might and technological sophistication, calling INS Vikrant a symbol of Atmanirbhar Bharat—a testament to India’s capability to design, construct, and operate complex warships entirely on its own. He paid tribute to the Navy’s pivotal role in maintaining maritime security and in operations such as Operation Sindoor, underscoring the carrier’s deterrent value across the Indian Ocean.





In a spirited address, Modi declared that the warship’s presence had sent waves of apprehension among adversaries, delivering “sleepless nights” to those who threaten India’s peace. The remark resonated as a strong message of national pride and maritime dominance following recent geopolitical tensions in the region.





Highlighting India’s tri-services coordination, the Prime Minister emphasised that India’s defence synergy—across land, air, and sea—reflects not just power projection but strategic harmony. He praised the armed forces’ professionalism, discipline, and dedication, calling them the “true guardians of the nation’s festival of lights.”





Based On MINT Video Report







