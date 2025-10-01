



Israel’s new Consul General to India, Yaniv Revach, has expressed deep gratitude to India for its continued support in hostage rescue efforts and counter-terrorism cooperation. In an interview with ANI, Revach highlighted the shared struggles of India and Israel in combating terrorism and underscored the solidarity between the two nations.





He specifically thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for consistently standing by Israel during moments of crisis.





Revach’s words carried a deeply personal undertone, as he revealed that one of his own family members was kidnapped and killed during the October 7 terrorist attacks. This painful loss, he said, makes the issue of hostage rescue and anti-terrorism measures not just a diplomatic concern, but also an emotional and personal one. Expressing heartfelt gratitude, he said India’s unwavering stance on terrorism and solidarity with Israel has been a source of strength.





The Consul General emphasised that although India and Israel face terrorism in different forms, both countries are united by a commitment to reject extremist violence and pursue peace. He noted that India has consistently supported Israel in international forums and operational challenges, especially in recent years when hostage rescue operations have been a priority for Israel.





Beyond diplomacy, Revach also shared his admiration for India’s rich cultural heritage. He mentioned his enthusiasm for trying local foods, exploring markets, and visiting tourist destinations across the country. A longstanding fan of masala chai, Revach humorously noted that he had been drinking it long before his posting in India, and he remains eager to broaden his understanding of Indian traditions and daily life.





Turning to the geopolitical front, Revach welcomed the recent Gaza peace initiative unveiled by US President Donald Trump on September 29. He stressed that Israel views the plan positively but with key conditions—namely, the unconditional release of all Israeli hostages and the complete disarmament of Hamas. Revach made it clear that without these prerequisites, sustainable peace in the region would not be possible.





Revach expressed disappointment that Hamas had reportedly rejected Trump’s peace proposal. However, he expressed hope that moderate Arab states would exert pressure on Hamas to reconsider and accept the framework, which he described as a genuine opportunity to bring peace to Gaza and stability to the wider region.





The Trump administration’s 20-point Gaza peace plan has been welcomed by several key stakeholders, including the US, Israel, the Palestinian Authority, and multiple Arab nations. The plan calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and mandates Hamas to release all remaining Israeli hostages—both alive and deceased—within 72 hours. In exchange, Israel would release 250 Palestinians serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees from Gaza, prioritising women and children captured since October 2023.





The proposal further outlines the complete demilitarisation of Gaza, dismantling of Hamas’s military infrastructure, and exclusion of the group from governing authority in the Strip. To ensure stability, an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) would be temporarily deployed to train and support vetted Palestinian police units. The central aim of the plan is to end displacement, prevent future escalations, and facilitate Gaza’s reconstruction.





In closing remarks, Revach reflected on the potential for growing collaboration between India and Israel in technology. He described both nations as hubs of innovation, pointing to Israel’s pioneering role in areas like cellular technology and communications, and India’s vast scale and global market power.





Revach expressed his eagerness to explore Indian digital platforms and local apps, underscoring cooperation in innovation as a natural extension of the two countries’ deepening ties.





Based On ANI Report







