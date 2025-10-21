



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has entered into a significant technology transfer agreement with Pune-based Sagar Defence Engineering for the production of the Unexploded Ordnance Handling Robot (UXOR). This collaboration marks a strategic step towards indigenised manufacturing of advanced robotic systems dedicated to safe bomb disposal and explosive neutralisation.





Under the agreement, Sagar Defence becomes a key industry partner alongside Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) in scaling production of UXOR units for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The robots are intended for deployment across forward airbases and critical installations, substantially enhancing operational safety during ordnance handling missions in sensitive zones.





Developed indigenously by DRDO over the last decade, the UXOR represents a breakthrough in autonomous and semi-autonomous explosive disposal technology. It is engineered to neutralise unexploded ordnance weighing up to 1,000 kg using precision water-jet cutting technology capable of slicing through bomb casings up to 25 mm thick.





The system can be remotely operated from a distance of two kilometres, allowing personnel to conduct complex defusing operations from a safe location.





Designed for multi-terrain adaptability, UXOR navigates with agility over surfaces such as tarmacs, airstrips and rugged terrain.





Its six-hour continuous operation endurance enables extended missions, including reconnaissance and prolonged disposal tasks in high-risk environments.





During extensive trials conducted with the IAF, the robot demonstrated superior performance in precision handling, mobility and reliability under demanding operational conditions.





As part of the Technology Transfer (ToT) arrangement, DRDO will furnish Sagar Defence and BEL with comprehensive design dossiers, manufacturing methodologies, software integration frameworks and quality control protocols. This structured transfer ensures consistent production quality and field maintainability across all units produced.





The initial production contract mandates delivery of multiple UXOR systems over the next two fiscal years. It also includes advanced operator training for IAF technicians, covering system maintenance, emergency response and field deployment procedures.





The rollout aligns with DRDO’s broader industrial collaboration strategy to accelerate the induction of cutting-edge indigenous defence technologies, fostering both public and private sector participation in national security projects.





Based On TOI Report







