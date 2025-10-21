



India has upgraded its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy with immediate effect, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral engagement with Afghanistan.





This decision was announced by the Ministry of External Affairs following the recent visit of Afghan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi to India from October 9 to 16.





The upgrade underscores India's resolve to deepen ties with Afghanistan in all spheres of mutual interest, including development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives. India expressed its commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence through this move.





The restored Embassy in Kabul will enhance India’s contribution to Afghanistan’s comprehensive development, particularly focusing on sectors such as healthcare, public infrastructure, and capacity-building.





India also pledged to assist in reconstructing residential buildings in earthquake-affected areas and to continue humanitarian aid, including food grain supplies and disaster relief materials. The Afghan government reiterated its commitment not to allow its territory to be used against India, emphasizing respect for each other's sovereignty.





During discussions, both countries highlighted mutual cooperation on cultural activities, including sports like cricket, and welcomed the India-Afghanistan Air Freight Corridor initiative aimed at boosting bilateral trade and direct commerce. The Afghan side invited Indian companies to invest in Afghanistan’s mining sector, furthering economic ties.





Both sides reiterated the importance of sustainable water management and agreed to cooperate on hydroelectric projects, reflecting on India's assistance in the construction and maintenance of the India-Afghanistan Friendship Dam (Salma Dam).





India’s upgrade of its diplomatic status in Afghanistan comes after a period of withdrawal following the 2021 Taliban takeover. The mission had operated as a limited Technical Mission since 2022 focusing on humanitarian efforts.





The embassy upgrade signals a strengthening of diplomatic relations and India’s long-standing friendship and support for the Afghan people’s developmental needs and regional stability.





Both India and Afghanistan condemned terrorism emanating from regional countries and expressed intentions to promote peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region. This step is a reaffirmation of India’s strategic and humanitarian engagement with Afghanistan as part of broader regional cooperation efforts.





Based On ANI Report







