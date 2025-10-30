



TATA Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) and Safran inaugurated a state-of-the-art rotating parts manufacturing facility at the TATA Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines in Hyderabad, Telangana. The new plant marks a major milestone in India’s aerospace manufacturing, combining high-precision machining and special processes for advanced aero engine components under one roof.





The facility will produce complex rotating parts for the globally acclaimed CFM LEAP engine, which powers leading commercial aircraft platforms such as the Airbus A320neo and Boeing 737 MAX. This partnership reflects a deepening industrial collaboration between India and France in the field of aero engine manufacturing, building on Safran’s long-standing commitment to local production in India.





The inauguration ceremony was graced by D Sridhar Babu, Honourable Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Industries & Commerce, and Legislative Affairs, Government of Telangana. Senior executives from TATA Advanced Systems, Safran, and government officials attended the event, underscoring the strategic importance of this venture for India’s aerospace ecosystem.





Set up within the TATA Centre of Excellence for Aero Engines, the facility integrates advanced manufacturing technologies with rigorous quality control systems benchmarked against global standards. It will bolster indigenous capabilities in designing, machining, and assembling precision-engineered components while strengthening India’s role in the global supply chain of next-generation propulsion systems.





The new site also reflects TATA Group’s growing aerospace ambitions, aligning with the Indian government’s Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. It is designed to create high-skilled employment opportunities and nurture technical expertise through collaboration between TATA’s engineering teams and Safran’s global specialists.





