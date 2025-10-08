



Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a US delegation led by Walter Russell Mead, a prominent American scholar and foreign policy expert, on October 7, 2025.





Modi expressed appreciation for the delegation's role in strengthening India-US ties and emphasised their partnership as pivotal for global peace, progress, and prosperity.





The meeting underscored the deepening and dynamic relationship between India and the US, including collaboration in technology, innovation, trade, and global governance. Modi highlighted the importance of continued collaboration for mutual growth and global stability, while Walter Russell Mead, known for his support of closer India-US cooperation, led the discussions.





Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal provided updates on the ongoing Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) talks with the US. He noted that discussions are underway at multiple levels, with every possibility existing for reaching an agreement, although no specific timeline has been fixed.





The US government shutdown has affected scheduling for the next rounds of talks. India continues to press for the removal of the 25% additional duties imposed by the US on Indian goods, particularly tariffs linked to Indian purchases of Russian oil, which India deems unfair. Though five formal rounds have taken place, the sixth was deferred due to these tariff issues. Negotiations proceed without deadlines to respect ongoing complexities.





Regarding negotiations with the European Union on a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), Goyal reported that the 14th round of talks has been underway in Brussels since October 6, 2025. The discussions aim to conclude the FTA by the end of the year. Goyal expressed optimism about the partnership, highlighting the complementary strengths of India's young, skilled workforce and the EU's innovation and technology base.





Both sides seek a balanced, equitable trade pact that could boost competitiveness in sectors like pharmaceuticals, garments, steel, and electrical machinery. Following the current round, India's Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal will meet his EU counterpart to advance the talks.





On the India-Qatar partnership front, Goyal highlighted Qatar's keen interest in deepening business collaborations with Indian firms, not just through bilateral investments but also via joint projects in third countries. He cited the successful example of Qatar-based Al Balagh partnering with Larsen & Toubro for projects in Qatar and potentially in other nations.





Qatar’s Development Bank is prepared to provide guaranteed financing for such third-country projects, and Indian businesses are encouraged to explore these opportunities. Talks for an India-Qatar FTA framework are also progressing, with expectations of conclusion within the next year, aimed at strengthening trade and investment ties further.





These developments reflect active diplomatic and economic engagements by India with key global partners—the US, EU, and Qatar—focused on advancing strategic ties, resolving trade issues, and fostering collaborative economic growth through agreements and joint ventures. The interactions illustrate India's approach of sustained dialogue, balancing diplomatic sensitivity with economic ambition.





Based On ANI Report







