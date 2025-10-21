



Tonbo Imaging successfully conducted advanced firing trials of its Fury Fire Control Sight (FCS) system for the 84mm Rocket Launcher (RL) under the expert supervision of Colonel Bharat Sethi, Commanding Officer of the 7th Battalion, Rajputana Rifles. The trials were held to evaluate the system’s operational performance, accuracy, and reliability in realistic battlefield conditions.





The field evaluations took place under rigorous operational conditions, focusing on the system’s precision, responsiveness, and resilience in live-fire environments. The ‘Fury’ FCS integrates advanced digital imaging, laser range-finding, and automated ballistic computation, enabling soldiers to accurately engage both static and moving targets under day or night scenarios.





The Fury FCS represents a significant leap in indigenous electro-optical targeting solutions, combining day–night imaging capability, integrated ballistic computation, and laser range-finding for enhanced first-shot accuracy. Designed to augment soldier lethality, the system ensures faster target acquisition, improved hit probability, and reduced operator fatigue during extended engagements.





Under the leadership of Col Sethi, the soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles demonstrated exemplary proficiency and adaptability during the field trials, validating the system’s rugged design and user-friendly interface. The synergy between India’s defence industry and its frontline units was on full display, reinforcing the importance of collaborative innovation to meet evolving operational demands.





This achievement underscores the growing role of private Indian defence firms like Tonbo Imaging in driving technological advancement within the armed forces. The successful performance of Fury marks another step towards India’s goal of achieving complete self-reliance in precision optical and fire-control technologies.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







