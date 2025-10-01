



India has expressed skepticism about the chances of United Nations peacekeeping forces being deployed to Ukraine or Gaza. A senior Ministry of Defence official, Vishwesh Negi, clarified during a press conference at the conclave of army chiefs of UN troop-contributing nations in New Delhi that such deployments are highly unlikely in the current geopolitical scenario.





His remarks underline the constraints posed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), where the composition and veto powers of permanent members often stall consensus on conflict zones involving major powers or their allies.





The discussion on possible peacekeeping in Ukraine arises in the context of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. Any such mission would require UNSC approval, but deep divisions within the council, particularly with Russia — a permanent member directly involved in the conflict — make this practically impossible. Russia has consistently vetoed or blocked resolutions that it views as against its strategic interests, preventing any pathway for UN peacekeeper deployment in Ukraine.





Similarly, the possibility of sending UN forces to Gaza faces significant political hurdles. The conflict in Gaza, closely tied to Israel-Palestine hostilities, is marked by sharp divisions among the UNSC permanent members, with the United States often defending Israeli positions and other members advocating for Palestinian rights. These entrenched divisions have historically paralysed international interventions through the UN framework, making a peacekeeping mission in Gaza equally improbable at this stage.





India’s remarks carry weight, given its longstanding role in UN peacekeeping operations. With decades of contribution, both in terms of troop numbers and operational leadership, India is considered one of the most dependable nations in shaping UN peacekeeping functioning. Its practical assessment of deployments reflects the difficulty of navigating political realities at the UN, despite the humanitarian urgency in both Ukraine and Gaza.





By hosting the conclave of army chiefs of UN troop-contributing countries, New Delhi also underscored India’s commitment to international peacekeeping dialogue. However, the acknowledgment of realpolitik—where veto powers and geopolitical alliances dictate deployments—served as a reminder that, regardless of troop willingness, genuine possibilities depend on consensus within the UNSC.





India’s position highlights the broader challenge of reforming international institutions to respond effectively to contemporary conflicts. The inability to mobilise peacekeepers in crises such as Ukraine and Gaza underscores the limitations of UN mechanisms and reinforces calls from nations like India for a more democratic and representative Security Council.





Based On Reuters Report











