



The European Union’s Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, has lauded the positive developments in the ongoing Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between India and the European Union.





Speaking after the latest round of talks in Brussels, he emphasised that both sides are working steadily towards concluding the agreement by the end of the year. Ambassador Delphin cited substantial progress and maintained that the dialogue remained in a continuous negotiation mode, reflecting growing confidence and alignment between the two partners.





Maros Sefcovic, Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security of the EU, also acknowledged the momentum in discussions. In a statement shared on X, he thanked Indian Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal for the productive exchanges and reiterated their shared objective of fulfilling the mandate entrusted to them by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





Sefcovic noted that negotiations were conducted in full transparency and mutual trust, marking meaningful progress across several key areas.





He further mentioned that an EU team would soon travel to New Delhi to conclude technical tariff negotiations, a central element of the pending trade deal.





Beyond tariffs, both sides are said to have advanced collaboration on regulatory measures that aim to facilitate smoother trade and investment flows. The commitment to stay in close touch and sustain the pace of progress was reaffirmed, signalling determination to turn the talks into tangible outcomes.





Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal wrapped up his two-day visit to Brussels, describing the engagements as “intense but very productive.”





The meetings with Commissioner Sefcovic were pivotal in building a framework intended to enhance commercial exchanges and create economic benefits for both regions. The minister characterised the progress as a “win-win” for India and the EU, with the potential to boost innovation, business expansion, and employment generation.





Reiterating India’s stance, Goyal underlined the government’s dedication to realising the shared vision of Prime Minister Modi and President von der Leyen—centred on prosperity through innovation, investments, trade liberalisation, and job creation. His engagements also included a meeting with Johann Wadephul, Germany’s Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs, to reinforce joint efforts supporting the agreement.





The visit took place soon after the 14th round of trade talks earlier this month, which had already shown signs of progress. According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Goyal’s Brussels mission aimed at giving strategic and political impetus to the negotiations, reflecting the importance attached to this partnership at the highest levels.





The revived pace of engagement between India and the EU comes amid growing global economic interdependence and shared goals in sustainable growth, digital transformation, and resilient supply chains.





Both sides have reaffirmed the need for a forward-looking trade relationship, building on mutual strengths and longstanding cooperation. The FTA, once finalised, is expected to unlock new opportunities for businesses and strengthen the strategic partnership between the two economic blocs.





Based On ANI Report







