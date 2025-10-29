



President Droupadi Murmu’s recent sortie in a Rafale at Ambala Air Force Station underscored India’s evolving air power and thrust the spotlight onto Wing Commander Shivangi Singh, the sole woman flying the IAF's most advanced fighter. Singh, poised alongside the President, inadvertently quashed persistent rumours about her fate during “Operation Sindoor”.





Ambala’s 17 Squadron “Golden Arrows” is home to Wing Commander Shivangi Singh, India’s trailblazing Rafale pilot. Hailing from Varanasi, Singh’s determination was ignited as a child after visiting the Air Force Museum. She completed her studies at Banaras Hindu University before entering the Air Force Academy, Hyderabad, joining the second cohort of women fighter pilots in 2017.





Initially piloting the demanding MiG-21 Bison, Singh demonstrated calibre and discipline, earning selection for the Rafale induction in 2020. Her advanced conversion included rigorous simulator sessions and tactical training with French experts, focusing on modern warfare systems like the RBE2 AESA radar and Spectra EWS, ensuring she transitioned seamlessly to the ultra-modern platform.





Wing Commander Singh has since flown in international exercises, notably “Orion 2023” in France, amplifying the IAF’s interoperability credentials. Her calm professionalism and operational readiness continue to inspire new generations as she represents a shifting paradigm in Indian military gender roles.





During Operation Sindoor, social media spawned false claims from Pakistani sources alleging Singh’s capture after Indian air raids. These assertions were rapidly rebutted by the Press Information Bureau’s Fact Check Unit, which reaffirmed the safety of all IAF personnel and spotlighted the role of India’s female officers in shaping public sentiment and strategic narratives.





President Murmu, already the first Indian President to have flown in a Sukhoi-30 MKI, extended her legacy by taking a Rafale sortie at Ambala. The 30-minute flight, piloted by Group Captain Amit Gehani, covered 200 km and reached heights of 15,000 feet. Following the sortie, her remarks in the station’s visitor book saluted the IAF and the strength of India’s air squadrons.





Ambala AFS is the operational backbone of the Rafale fleet, having received the first jets from Dassault Aviation. Its upgraded infrastructure and strategic location cement its status as a nerve centre for Indian air deterrence. The Rafale’s integration – featuring top-tier sensors and precision armaments – marks India’s leap forward in aerial combat capability.





Singh’s journey, from flying legacy Soviet-era aircraft to operating the Rafale, encapsulates resilience and excellence. Her presence with President Murmu not only silenced misinformation but also stood as a powerful reminder of changing times within the IAF and India’s defence landscape.





As President Murmu’s historic sortie captures headlines, it simultaneously shines a spotlight on Wing Commander Shivangi Singh. Her achievements inspire confidence, embodying both the promise and progress of Indian women in combat aviation and symbolising a bolder, prouder era for the IAF.





Based On ET News Report







