



The Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, strongly countered Elon Musk's recent assertion that "drones are the future of warfare, manned aircraft are not." At the 93rd Air Force Day celebrations press conference, Singh emphasised that manned fighter aircraft will continue to play a crucial role in combat operations well into the foreseeable future.

He pointed out that ongoing advanced fighter programs worldwide, including the US Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) program and other sixth-generation fighter projects, are all being developed as manned platforms, underscoring the enduring importance of pilots in aerial warfare.





Singh acknowledged the increasing role of unmanned systems but emphasised that these platforms must operate in coordination with manned fighters or be controlled by humans. He stated, "There will be unmanned systems, but those unmanned systems have to work in collaboration with the manned system or have to be controlled by a man. So the relevance of fighters will remain in the years to come."





He also remarked that Musk’s perspective should be viewed in light of his business interests, explaining that Musk is a businessman promoting drones while running a car business, and that future warfare cannot fully rely on unmanned platforms alone.





Regarding the Russian-made S-400 Triumf air defence system, Singh praised its performance in the recent Operation Sindoor, calling it a “good weapon system” and hinted at the possibility of inducting more units. India had signed a deal in 2018 for five units of the S-400; three are already delivered, with the rest expected by 2026.





Singh highlighted the system’s critical role in neutralising threats during the operation, including the downing of multiple enemy fighter jets and a Pakistani Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) aircraft at record distances.





On Pakistan's claims of having shot down Indian fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, Singh dismissed these as "Manohar Kahaniyan" (fanciful stories) with no evidence supporting them.





He noted that India had shared clear images of damage inflicted on Pakistani targets, while Pakistan had not been able to show proof of any Indian losses. Singh emphasised that such claims are made by Pakistan mainly to save face and mislead their public.





Operation Sindoor was a decisive military response by India to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. Launched on May 7, it involved precision strikes on terror infrastructure and Pakistan airbases, using a combination of fighter aircraft, precision-guided munitions, and missile strikes.





The operation included coordinated strikes by aircraft such as Mirage-2000s, Su-30MKIs, Rafales, and integration of indigenous systems. The S-400's contribution in air defence was a significant factor in repelling subsequent Pakistani retaliation, including a thwarted large-scale drone attack.





the IAF Chief maintains that despite the rise of unmanned systems, manned fighter aircraft will remain indispensable due to their versatility, decision-making capabilities, and operational control, with unmanned platforms serving as complementary assets rather than replacements.





The performance of advanced air defence systems like the S-400 further strengthens India’s aerial combat and defence capabilities, as evidenced by recent operational successes.





