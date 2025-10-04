



Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has stated that U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly announced 20-point Gaza peace plan differs significantly from the draft proposed by a coalition of Muslim-majority countries. While the Muslim nations sought a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Trump’s plan allows only a partial pull back linked to the release of remaining hostages.





The eight-nation group – comprising Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia, and Pakistan – met Trump on September 22, urging a full Israeli pull out and a pathway to a just peace under the two-state solution framework. This proposal rejected any Israeli annexation of the West Bank and insisted on Palestinian statehood as part of the resolution.





Trump’s published plan, however, envisions freezing battle lines in Gaza, suspending military operations, and negotiating conditions for a staged withdrawal rather than immediate disengagement. Hamas would be required to disarm, and all hostages – living and deceased – would be returned within 72 hours of a ceasefire.





The plan contains provisions for creating a “New Gaza,” overseen by a “Board of Peace” led by Trump, with Tony Blair in an unspecified role. Gaza would be administered temporarily by a technocratic, apolitical committee of Palestinians and international experts to guide reconstruction and governance.





An important element is the proposed deployment of military forces from Arab and Muslim countries to facilitate Israel’s partial withdrawal and secure peace. Funding commitments for rebuilding and transitional governance are also embedded in the plan, but many operational details remain open to negotiation.





Dar emphasised that the coalition’s consensus draft stands firmly on full Israeli withdrawal and recognition of Palestinian statehood, aligning with Pakistan’s long-held policy. He clarified that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s initial welcome of Trump’s plan was a general response made in transit and not an endorsement of its content changes.





While Trump assured Muslim leaders that Israeli annexation of the West Bank would be blocked, his plan’s step-by-step withdrawal approach and Hamas disarmament requirement diverge from the immediate and unconditional pull out envisioned by Muslim countries.





Based On Reuters Report







