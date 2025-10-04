



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh invoked the successes of the 2016 surgical strikes, 2019 Balakot air strikes, and Operation Sindoor as evidence of India’s unwavering stance on national security and sovereignty.





Speaking at a Jain International Trade Community (JITO) event in Hyderabad on October 3, he clarified that the armed forces do not discriminate based on religion or identity, emphasizing, “When we responded to the Pahalgam terror attack, we did not ask the dharma of the terrorists—we targeted terror, not civilians or military establishments”.





Singh stressed that India’s growing military and economic capabilities serve defensive—not aggressive—purposes. The aim, he said, is to safeguard the country’s civilizational values and the humane, spiritual teachings inspired by Lord Mahavira, rather than to assert dominance over other nations.





He highlighted the exceptional growth in India’s defence sector exports, pointing out a surge from ₹600 crore in 2014 to over ₹24,000 crore today. Singh expressed confidence that India’s defence exports would exceed ₹50,000 crore by 2029, underlining the expanding global demand for Indian military hardware such as TEJAS fighter jets, Akash missiles, and Arjun tanks.





Singh described this progress as a testament to India’s journey towards self-reliance, referencing the recent government deal for the procurement of 97 Light Combat Aircraft from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, with an indigenous content of more than 64 percent.





He stated that India’s manufacturing ecosystem now spans from “toys to tanks,” signalling rapid advancement towards making India a global manufacturing hub, positioned to eventually become the “factory of the world”.





Regarding economic growth, the Defence Minister noted that India currently ranks as the world’s fourth-largest economy. He projected that with a GDP of $7.3 trillion by 2030, India is set to become the third-largest economy globally.





Quoting International Monetary Fund (IMF) reports, Singh added that, by purchasing power parity (PPP), India is on track to become the world’s second-largest economy by 2038.





Singh also praised the impact of noted Jain personalities—including Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Dr. DS Kothari, Dr. Jagdish Chandra Jain, and Dr. Meenakshi Jain—whose legacies, he said, continue to inspire the nation.





He lauded ongoing government efforts to preserve Jain heritage, including the return of more than 20 stolen Tirthankara idols from abroad and recognition of Prakrit (the language of Jain scriptures) as a Classical Language of India.





Urging citizens to be inspired by the teachings of Lord Mahavira, Singh concluded by appealing to national values of non-violence, truth, and Aparigraha (Non-Possessiveness), as India strives to become a developed nation by 2047.





Based On UNI Report







